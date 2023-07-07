Tennis fans have been left unhappy with the Wimbledon organizers failing to give Anett Kontaveit a proper farewell.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday, Kontaveit lost 6-1, 6-2 to Marie Bouzkova in the second round. It was the final singles match of her career as she had previously announced that she would retire from the sport after the event due to a degenerative back injury.

Kontaveit was ranked World No. 2 last year and was seeded second at the US Open, where she lost to Serena Williams in the second round, a match that ended up being the American's final career victory.

While the Estonian was moved to tears after the defeat to Bouzkova at SW19, fans were left angry with the tournament for failing to give her a proper sendoff. One fan stated that she had announced her plans to retire before the event got underway, giving the organizers ample time to plan a farewell.

"This is pissing me off because Anett announced her retirement before the event. Wimbledon knew. Yet they put her on a no-seat court for her first match and then didn’t interview her after her last moments as a singles player. No excuse honestly," a tweet read.

Another fan questioned how the Wimbledon organizers failed to acknowledge a player who was the second seed just last year.

"Wait a minute… they didn’t even give Anett an on-court interview send-off??? she was literally Wimbledon’s no. 2 seed LAST YEAR what are they thinking glossing over her retirement like this," another fan opined.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

JI (Juan Ignacio) @juanignacio_ac Not even a retirement ceremony or something? Not even a retirement ceremony or something? 😭

serve bot 🫠 @TennisFanatic06 @drivevolleys It's so odd - she was world #2, respected among her peers and fans. So strange for Wimbledon not to give her a proper send-off :( @drivevolleys It's so odd - she was world #2, respected among her peers and fans. So strange for Wimbledon not to give her a proper send-off :(

JI (Juan Ignacio) @juanignacio_ac I guess they're hurried by the schedule but still... This was so sad, the match, how it finished, the vibes overall... Feels so weird to know we'll never see her on a court ever again. Everything so all of a sudden I guess they're hurried by the schedule but still... This was so sad, the match, how it finished, the vibes overall... Feels so weird to know we'll never see her on a court ever again. Everything so all of a sudden 😪

Cheryl Y. @cherylllogic @juanignacio_ac Even Flipkens got an interview last year and she was semi retired at that point already @juanignacio_ac Even Flipkens got an interview last year and she was semi retired at that point already

Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys Andy at the AO literally had a PC where he didn’t even confirm he was retiring just before the event but then got a huge send-off with messages and stuff from loads of fellow players. I get it’s a different case but Wimbledon took no notes at all they just didn’t even bother here Andy at the AO literally had a PC where he didn’t even confirm he was retiring just before the event but then got a huge send-off with messages and stuff from loads of fellow players. I get it’s a different case but Wimbledon took no notes at all they just didn’t even bother here

bublikious 🇵🇹 @bublikious @juanignacio_ac disgraceful, not even a little time on the mic for her to say goodbye @juanignacio_ac disgraceful, not even a little time on the mic for her to say goodbye

"There's sadness, there's happiness, there's a bit of everything" - Anett Kontaveit on her retirement

Anett Kontaveit (L) and Marie Bouzkova at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

While unhappy with the result against Marie Bouzkova, Anett Kontaveit expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to play the final match of her career in front of a packed stadium.

Kontaveit said that she had mixed emotions about her retirement, though she stated that she had no second thoughts about it.

"Just a lot of emotions. There's sadness, there's happiness, there's a bit of everything. It was incredible to have Court 18 full of people, so many people cheering for me," she said.

"Of course, the match didn't go the way I wanted it to, but I was so happy to be able to play in front of so many people, that so many people that love me were able to see me play for the last time - in singles," she expressed.

"No [second thoughts about my retirement], I mean, it's because of my back injury. I'm pretty firm with this decision," she added.

Kontaveit won six titles in her career, including four in 2021. At Grand Slams, her best result was a quarterfinal finish at the 2020 Australian Open.

