"She had more experience and had been playing full-time for lot longer, whereas I was in exam halls until last summer" - Emma Raducanu on Iga Swiatek breakthrough comparisons

Emma Raducanu feels her breakout season last year did not mirror Iga Swiatek's astonishing rise in 2020. The Brit pointed out that she was a relative newbie on the tour last year, while Swiatek had already gained plenty of experience before her breakthrough run at the French Open.

Swiatek stunned the tennis world when she powered through the draw in Paris two years ago, winning the Grand Slam without dropping a set. Similarly, Raducanu sailed to the US Open title last year, becoming the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam.

Speaking after reaching the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Raducanu played down any similarities between the two campaigns.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



She defeated Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in 3 sets 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 and will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek next



@porschetennis | Twitter



#EmmaRaducanu #IgaSwiatek #Stuttgart #Tennis Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu wins back to back matches for the first time in 2022She defeated Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in 3 sets 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 and will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek next@porschetennis | Twitter Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu wins back to back matches for the first time in 2022 🔥She defeated Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in 3 sets 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 and will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek next 💪📷 @porschetennis | Twitter#EmmaRaducanu #IgaSwiatek #Stuttgart #Tennis https://t.co/o280IjeNCi

“Iga had been playing on the tour a lot longer [when she won the French Open]. “I feel she had a lot more experience in matches and had been playing full-time for a lot longer whereas I was in exam halls until last summer. I didn’t really play many competitions. This is my first full year where I’m playing tournaments in back-to-back weeks," Raducanu told Eurosport,

"It’s all a learning curve for me but we’re both young and hopefully we’ll be playing again in the future.”

"She’s in great form and No. 1 in the world, so I feel like for me there’s no expectations, no pressure" - Emma Raducanu on upcoming clash with Iga Swiatek

Emma Raducanu said that facing Swiatek will be a challenge

Emma Raducanu will take on Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals in Stuttgart in the first meeting between the two players.

The Brit said she was relishing the challenge of facing the Pole and that she would approach the match without a lot of expectations.

“Of course it’s impressive what she’s achieved," Raducanu added. "She’s in great form and No. 1 in the world. So I feel like for me there’s no expectations, no pressure. I’m just going to go out there and swing because I feel like clay isn’t exactly labelled as ‘my surface’ but I get to take her on. It’s going to be a challenge for sure but one I’m looking forward to.”

Swiatek has been in impeccable form this season, winning 29 out of 32 matches so far. The Pole has won 20 matches on the trot and three successive WTA 1000 titles.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 3 - Iga #Swiatek is the third youngest player able to win 20+ consecutives matches in 2000s, only older than Venus Williams (35 wins in 2000) and Serena Williams (21 wins in 2002). Absurd. @WTA _insider 3 - Iga #Swiatek is the third youngest player able to win 20+ consecutives matches in 2000s, only older than Venus Williams (35 wins in 2000) and Serena Williams (21 wins in 2002). Absurd.@WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/4XNPpH4hrw

Beating Swiatek will be a Herculean task for Raducanu but the Brit is not one to duck away from a challenge.

Edited by Arvind Sriram