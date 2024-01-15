Elina Svitolina booked her spot in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open on Monday, taking down Taylah Preston in straight sets in her opener. The Ukrainian was glad to get the battle over with as soon as possible, especially as she could spend more time with her daughter Skai.

Svitolina, who married fellow tennis player Gael Monfils in 2021, gave birth to Skai at the end of 2022. The toddler is now more than one year old, which Svitolina was happy about as it allowed her to travel more easily with her baby.

Speaking at her press conference after the 6-2, 6-2 win over Preston, the former World No. 3 opened up about the difficulties she faced last year as a new mother, having had to leave her child back home while she competed on the tour.

This time, however, Elina Svitolina proudly shared that Skai did not have any difficulties during the long flights to Australia. She also revealed that she had to postpone her flight by a few days after her daughter suddenly fell ill, touching on the new kinds of priorities that have entered her life these days.

"Skai is here with us. It was a long trip all the way from Europe, first New Zealand and now here. I'm happy that I brought her with me. I had some trips without her, like, to Wimbledon, for example. To US Open, as well, she didn't come. But now since she's already one year and four months, you know, it's a little bit easier, as well, with the long flights," Elina Svitolina said.

"Even though it was not easy for us because she got very sick the day before we left, so we had to push back the flight. And, you know, these kind of things you do now these days putting the priority of your child, it is the life like this right now," she added.

Regardless, Svitolina was overjoyed at the idea of enjoying her child's copy in Melbourne, stating that they really enjoyed spending time together and that it was previously mentally draining for her to leave Skai home.

"But I'm so happy that we decided to bring her here with us. We spend so much of nice time and really enjoy time together, the weather is super nice. In Europe a little bit cold, snowing (smiling). So it's nice for her to be here, spend a lot of time in the park with my mom, with the nanny, as well," Elina Svitolina said.

"So it is nice to have her, because when you are leaving for very long time, it's difficult I think mentally. There is plus and minus, you know, in this situation, but I feel like we made the right choice on this time," she added.

"If I'm playing at night, I'm gonna go in the morning to see my daughter" - Elina Svitolina on whether she prefers day or night matches at the Australian Open

2024 Australian Open - Day 2

Elina Svitolina was also asked at the press conference if she prefers playing during the day session or the night session at the Australian Open in the context of whether it impacts taking care of her daughter.

Svitolina, however, did not think it mattered much, as she could just spend time with Skai in the morning if she were playing at night and vice versa.

"I don't mind. Either way works, because if I'm playing at night I'm gonna go in the morning to see her. If I'm playing in the morning, like now, okay, Gael is going to play soon, but I'm going to see her this afternoon. So we just have to adjust," Elina Svitolina said.