"She's an inspiration to a lot of players, me included" - Ons Jabeur on Iga Swiatek

Tunisian WTA player Ons Jabeur has lauded Iga Swiatek for her recent form, saying that the World No. 1 is an inspiration for her colleagues on tour.

Swiatek racked up her 23rd consecutive win following her victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final. However, the Pole has withdrawn from the Madrid Masters, citing a shoulder injury.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg #1 Iga Swiatek, winner of her last four tournaments, has withdrawn from WTA 1000 Madrid citing a right shoulder injury. #1 Iga Swiatek, winner of her last four tournaments, has withdrawn from WTA 1000 Madrid citing a right shoulder injury.

Nevertheless, Jabeur spoke in glowing terms about Swiatek on Media Day in Madrid, saying:

"She inspires us, to be honest. We want it or not, she's an inspiration to a lot of players, and me included."

The Tunisian said that she would like to achieve the same level of consistency as Swiatek. However, Jabeur cheekily hoped that the Pole would not continue her winning streak against her, adding:

"I hope I can achieve that level because I don't know what she's doing right now, but what she's doing is right. To be able not to lose a match is the goal for every player, and I hope she can continue that way, but not against me."

Jabeur added that Swiatek is a deserving World No. 1, saying she showed her mettle by winning all tournaments.

"It didn't happen just over a day. Even though Barty was No.1, and she took off her name, it was completely deserved for Iga to be there and she showed it, winning all the tournaments."

The Tunisian also spoke on the need for Swiatek to take a break after playing so many matches consecutively.

"I hope she feels well. I know playing a lot of matches is not easy. We saw how Barty she played a lot of matches last year and how she got injured at the French Open. So it's a very smart move for her maybe to take care of her body."

Iga Swiatek's 2022 campaign thus far

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2022 - Day 7

Iga Swiatek has been an in-form player on the WTA tour this year. She opened her campaign with successive semifinal appearances.

She lost to then World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals in Adelaide, while Danielle Collins halted the Pole's march towards the summit in the semifinals in Australia. Swiatek then endured an early exit in Dubai, losing to Jelena Ostapenko in a third-set tie-break in the round-of-16.

However, Iga Swiatek has been on a roll since then, winning 23 consecutive matches. She has picked up titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart and in the process became the first Polish player to ascend to World No. 1 in the rankings.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Iga Swiatek has won 23 consecutive matches in the last 61 days. The last time a player has won 23 matches in a row in fewer days was Serena Williams in 2013 in 58 days between Miami. Iga Swiatek has won 23 consecutive matches in the last 61 days. The last time a player has won 23 matches in a row in fewer days was Serena Williams in 2013 in 58 days between Miami. https://t.co/zHkcJwG7uk

After helping Poland beat Romania in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, where she dropped just one game in two matches, Swiatek continued her winning ways in Stuttgart.

The 20-year-old racked up consecutive straight-set wins before recovering from a set down against Ludmilla Samsonova to reach the final. Swiatek then made short work of World No. 4 Sabalenka, dropping only two games in each set.

In the process, Iga Swiatek took a 2-1 head-to-head lead against Sabalenka and won 23 matches in a row. The Pole has followed up her 2021 WTA Finals loss by beating the Belarusian in the Doha quarterfinals and the Stuttgart final this year.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan