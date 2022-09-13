"She doesn't need to brag or compete for greatness, she has an audience" - Investor Osaretin Victor Asemota on what makes Serena Williams the GOAT

Serena Williams' greatness has been hailed by Nigerian investor Osaretin Victor Asemota. Asemota opined that the 23-time Grand Slam champion doesn't need to brag or compete for greatness as she has an audience that values her achievements.

Asemota revealed that people follow greats like Shaquille O'Neal and Serena Williams as both of them have achieved greatness in their respective careers, and thus have a large audience who love and appreciate them.

"The market likes those who show up and are consistent. I was reading the nonsense about people arguing if @serenawilliams was the greatest or not and they missed something. She has consistently been great. She doesn't need to brag or compete for greatness. She has an audience," Osaretin Victor Asemota wrote in his Twitter post.

Osaretin Victor Asemota @asemota



I was reading the nonsense about people arguing if The market likes those who show up and are consistent.I was reading the nonsense about people arguing if @serenawilliams was the greatest or not and they missed something. She has consistently been great. She doesn't need to brag or compete for greatness. She has an audience. The market likes those who show up and are consistent. I was reading the nonsense about people arguing if @serenawilliams was the greatest or not and they missed something. She has consistently been great. She doesn't need to brag or compete for greatness. She has an audience.

Osaretin Victor Asemota highlighted that people who have achieved greatness in their respective fields don't need to brag about the same and that personalities and the "influencer economy" are fueled by success.

Osaretin Victor Asemota @asemota A founder needed help to bring visibility to their brand and I asked him one question.



Have you seen what most accounts with over 1 million followers on Twitter have in common? He said they have an audience. I told him no, they have achieved something that brings the audience. A founder needed help to bring visibility to their brand and I asked him one question. Have you seen what most accounts with over 1 million followers on Twitter have in common? He said they have an audience. I told him no, they have achieved something that brings the audience.

Osaretin Victor Asemota @asemota



If your brand or product is great, the audience will come. It is not chicken or egg.



I think the entire influencer economy is ephemeral. It is hard to get attention consistently without achievement. @SHAQ has millions of followers because he is SHAQ, one of the greatest.If your brand or product is great, the audience will come. It is not chicken or egg.I think the entire influencer economy is ephemeral. It is hard to get attention consistently without achievement. @SHAQ has millions of followers because he is SHAQ, one of the greatest. If your brand or product is great, the audience will come. It is not chicken or egg. I think the entire influencer economy is ephemeral. It is hard to get attention consistently without achievement.

Osaretin Victor Asemota @asemota This is why you see all the bragging by showbiz people (including Trump) about what they have achieved. In a very warped way, selling that achievement (true or not) is what brings the audience.



It is why many keep using fundraising to signal achievement but it is ephemeral too. This is why you see all the bragging by showbiz people (including Trump) about what they have achieved. In a very warped way, selling that achievement (true or not) is what brings the audience. It is why many keep using fundraising to signal achievement but it is ephemeral too.

Serena Williams expresses gratitude to her family and fans after US Open 2022

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Serena Williams played her final US Open match against Ajla Tomljanović, which she lost in three sets in the third round. The veteran went on to thank her family and fans for all the support they have given her throughout the years.

"It all started with my parents and they deserved everything. So, I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena, there wasn't Venus. So thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," she said, holding back tears.

"Just everyone from Jill to Isha to my sister Lyn, to my husband, Olympia, to Jarmere. Everyone in that box there today. Alexis, Kristy, Derrick. It's been a fun ride. It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on, I mean, in my life. I'm just so grateful to every single person that's ever said, Go, Serena, in their life. I'm just so grateful. Yeah, I mean, you got me here," she added.

While Williams has refused to officially hang up her boots as a tennis player, the American is unlikely to grace the tennis courts anytime soon. The 40-year-old has won 23 Grand Slam titles, an Open Era record and is widely considered to be one of the greatest players to grace the sport.

LIVE POLL Q. Will anyone be able to replicate Serena Williams' legacy in the sport? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan