Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are not only doubles partners on the court but also great friends off it. The American duo showed their camaraderie after winning their second-round match in the women’s doubles event at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Gauff and Pegula defeated the Venezuelan-Czech pair of Andrea Gamiz and Anastasia Dețiuc, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, on Sunday, July 9. With the win, they advanced to the round of 16 of the grass-court major.

What made the victory even more impressive was the fact that Pegula had also won her third-round singles matches earlier in the day.

Gauff, who is the World No. 7 in doubles and No. 4 in singles, meanwhile, shockingly lost to Sofia Kenin in three sets in the first round. Pegula, who is the fourth seed in the tournament, beat Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets to make it into the quarterfinals.

After their doubles victory, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) shared a post in which Gauff highlighted Pegula’s weakness and said:

"Her weakness - she needs to get up to date on TikTok trends."

The USTA captioned the post:

"Kids these days 😅"

Gauff reposted the USTA’s story on her own account and added a laughing emoji with the caption:

“lol 😂 @jpegula you gotta stay up to date on the trends.”

Pegula, who is not very active on Tiktok, responded to Gauff’s tease with a string of rolling eyes emojis on her own Instagram story.

Gauff and Pegula are yet to find out who they will face in the Round of 16 in the women's doubles at Wimbledon.

A look back on Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula’s doubles partnership this season

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in Wimbledon 2023

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are two of the most talented and promising American tennis players on the WTA tour. They have also formed a formidable doubles partnership that has seen them achieve remarkable results this season.

The duo started their season by winning back-to-back titles at Doha and Miami. They defeated top teams such as Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko and Layla Fernandez / Taylor Townsend.

They also reached the finals of Madrid and Rome, where they lost to Victoria Azarenka / Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Storm Hunter / Elise Mertens, respectively.

The American duo also had impressive runs at the Australian Open and the French Open, where they reached the semifinals. They to Shuko Aoyama / Ena Shibahara and Fernandez / Townsend respectively. They also made the quarterfinals of Dubai, where they lost to Taiwanese duo Chan Hao-ching / Latisha Chan.

They then teamed up again at Eastbourne International, where they reached the semifinals and eventually lost to Desirae Krawczyk / Demi Schuurs.

At Eastbourne, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula also faced each other in the singles quarterfinals, with the latter prevailing in straight sets.

