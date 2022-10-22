"She would never willingly and in good faith touch any doping substance" - Sorana Cirstea shows support for compatriot Simona Halep amid doping suspension

Simona Halep received support from fellow Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea after being provisionally suspended due to a positive doping test during the US Open in August.

Cirstea took to social media to vouch for Halep's integrity, saying that though they may not be the closest of friends, her familiarity with the former World No. 1 led her to believe that she would not take any prohibited drug.

The World No. 39 added that the two-time Grand Slam champion is a "great player" who won "through her own merits."

"Although we may not be the best of friends, I know Simona (Halep) well enough for decades to strongly believe that she would never willingly and in good faith touch any doping substance," Cirstea said, adding, "The sport of tennis represents fair play and puts rivalries aside. She is a great player that I believe won through her own merits."

Halep and Cirstea shared the court for their home country in the Fed Cup, now Billie Jean King Cup, for three years when they were both named to the team in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

On the singles tour, Halep and Cirstea met four times over the years, with the duo sharing a 2-2 record.

Halep last played in the US Open where she lost to Ukrainian Daria Snigur in the opening round. Now ranked World No. 9, she cut her season short after undergoing nose surgery last month.

Sorana Cirstea backs Simona Halep in 'fight for truth'

Simona Halep (right) practices for the 2022 US Open as coach Patrick Mouratoglou looks on.

In a statement, Simona Halep denied taking any banned substance and said that she would "fight for the truth."

The Romanian, who beat Serena Williams to win Wimbledon in 2019 and defeated Sloane Stephens to clinch the 2018 French Open title, added that she never considered cheating as it was totally against her values. She called the situation "unfair" and confessed to feeling completely confused and betrayed.

The 31-year-old tested positive for Roxadustat, a drug that stimulates red blood cell production and is commonly used for anemia. This increases oxygen delivery to muscles, thus improving an athlete's endurance.

Halep's compatriot Sorana Cirstea backed Halep in her quest for the truth.

"I really hope she will fight it out and shed the much needed light for her and for our beloved sport. WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) is an extremely professional entity that will help her get to the bottom of this," Cirstea stated.

