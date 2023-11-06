"She had one job, stay quiet" - Magda Linette's comments on complaints regarding playing conditions at WTA Finals 2023 angers fans

World No. 23 Magda Linette's comments on the tennis universe expressing their displeasure with the poor handling of the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun hasn't gone down all too well with fans.

This week's WTA Finals has been largely affected by the weather conditions. Many fans have questioned the women's governing body's decision to host the year-end championships in Mexico — where storms are common at this time of the year.

The discourse surrounding the above topic reached a fever pitch on Saturday (November 4), when the semifinal encounter between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka had to be postponed due to rain.

Linette, a member of the WTA Players' Council, subsequently jumped to the defense of the women's governing body while speaking to SportoweFakty. The Pole asserted that she didn't understand the complaints about the playing conditions at the year-end tournament based on external factors like weather.

"I don't fully understand the complaints," she told the Polish daily. "Of course, if I were them, I would also be upset by certain events, but we cannot influence everything, such as the weather."

The 31-year-old's comments, however, didn't sit well with the tennis community on X (formerly Twitter). One fan inferred that Linette had spoken out of turn, writing:

"Oh sweet lord... She had one job STAY QUIET."

Another fan, meanwhile, stated that rain delays wouldn't have affected the 2023 WTA Finals as much had a roof been installed over the stadium. They wrote:

"You can influence the weather… by making the event indoors!"

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova had both complained about the court conditions at the 2023 WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her group-stage battle against Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova have both been disappointed with the quality of the courts in Cancun right from the start of their campaigns at the 2023 WTA Finals.

The World No. 1 Belarusian stated that she didn't "feel safe" while moving for her groundstrokes on the surface. She also called the bounce inconsistent in an Instagram post after her first group-stage win at the year-end tournament on October 30.

"To be honest, I don't feel safe moving on this court a lot of the time, the bounce is not consistent at all, and we weren't able to practice on this court until yesterday for the first time. It's just not acceptable to me with so much on the line and so much at stake," she wrote.

Vondrousova, meanwhile, claimed that the surface being employed at the year-end championships didn't feel like hardcourts.

“The court is honestly very bad. You know it like bounces everywhere and I feel like it's almost like, I don't know, like bad clay or grass courts. It's not even hard courts. Also I don't think this court is very good for the WTA Finals to be honest," the Czech said to the press after losing to her first match in Cancun to Iga Swiatek (via Tennis Channel).