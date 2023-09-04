"She out-resilienced the most resilient woman in tennis" - Tennis fans rejoice as Coco Gauff defeats Caroline Wozniacki in US Open 4R

Fans on social media were thoroughly impressed with Coco Gauff's fourth round win at the 2023 US Open against Caroline Wozniacki. A few even stated that the sixth seed can go all the way in the New York Major.

Gauff reached back-to-back quarterfinals at the US Open by beating Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in just under two hours.

Wozniacki broke her American opponent at the start of the deciding set and seemed the favorite to reach the US Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. However, Coco Gauff bounced back emphatically and won the next six games on-the-trot.

Fans on social media were in awe of Gauff's performance, with some saying that showing such resilience against a player like Caroline Wozniacki was extremely special.

"She looked lost, upset, and angry at the beginning of the decider, but hauls her emotions and her game back in check and finds her serve again. She out-resilienced the most resilient woman in tennis," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Coming off a title-run at the Cincinnati Masters, this was the 19-year-old's ninth win in a row. Thus, it's understandable why some fans are confident about her winning her first Grand Slam in New York.

"She’s winning the whole damn thing. Let’s go Coco!" one fan wrote.

"Best player in the world," another added.

Here are some more reactions:

Coco Gauff to play Iga Swiatek or Jelena Ostapenko in US Open 2023 quarterfinals

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Coco Gauff will face either first seed Iga Swiatek or 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

While Swiatek will be the favorite in their fourth-round encounter, the Pole has never beaten Ostapenko in their three previous meetings.

Ostapenko first defeated Swiatek in the first round of the 2019 Birmingham Open, 6-0, 6-2. Their second clash was in the fourth round of the 2021 Indian Wells Open, where the Latvian won 6-4, 6-3. Ostapenko emerged victorious against Swiatek for the third time at the 2022 Dubai Open, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4).

If Swiatek wins, it will be her ninth encounter against Gauff. The American has defeated the world No. 1 only once, in the semifinals of the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Gauff and Ostapenko have played two matches against each other. The American won in the final of the 2019 Linz Open 6-3, 1-6, 6-2, and the Latvian was victorious in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open 7-5, 6-3.