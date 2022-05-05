"She's alright, but I've seen four-year-olds who might take her out" - Serena Williams on how good her daughter Olympia is at tennis

Serena Williams reckons her daughter Olympia Ohanian is "alright" at tennis, but she doesn't think she's anything special at the moment. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is of the opinion that the four-year-old might lose to other kids her own age if she has to face them on the tennis court now.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Ellen DeGeneres show, the American touched on a variety of subjects, including her daughter's foray into the world of tennis. While Williams admitted that Olympia could hit a good shot or two, she did not think she was consistent enough to be considered a prodigy at this age.

The former World No. 1 jokingly added that she would have to put the four-year-old through a lot of training if she did indeed decide to pursue a career in tennis in the future like her mother.

“Are you asking as a mom or like an athlete, that athlete, Serena lady?” I don't know if I can be objective, because I look at her, and I'm like, "oh, that's ...[okay]" My husband will post this amazing video of her hitting a backhand, and I'm like "That was a good shot but it's not her consistent backhand,"" Serena Williams said.

"If she wants to play tennis, we gotta.. you know? But I am not going to push her, which makes my dad so amazing because I couldn't have done [what he did for me]. So yeah, she's alright but I've seen four-year-olds who might take her out. So we have to get her in [training in that case]," she added.

When Ellen DeGeneres asked Williams whether she thought Olympia had any ideas about turning pro, Serena Williams brushed off the question, saying such ideas were beyond her. Instead, she revealed that her daughter was more fascinated by princess games at the moment.

“She's my little twin, I love her so much. Her ambition is playing princess games," Williams said. "Yeah, she loves them and the more we play games with princesses in them, that's her whole life."

"I don't have the patience to teach tennis, I don't really like to play with people who don't know how to play tennis well" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams revealed that she doesn't have the patience to teach tennis to her daughter

During the interview, Serena Williams also shared the story of how she anonymously enrolled Olympia in a private tennis class. The former World No. 1 jokingly noted that she did not think about teaching her daughter on her own, since she did not have the patience to teach tennis to newbies.

Entertainment Tonight @etnow



etonline.com/why-serena-wil… Serena Williams opens up to Ellen about if her daughter Olympia has a future in tennis. Serena Williams opens up to Ellen about if her daughter Olympia has a future in tennis.etonline.com/why-serena-wil…

When she enrolled her in a class with another teacher, however, Williams revealed that she was updating the news to her fans through her Instagram profile. That was how the teacher came to know that she was going to be teaching the 23-time Grand Slam champion's daughter, because she was following the former World No. 1 on the site and chanced upon the news.

"This is such a funny story. I don't have the patience to teach tennis, I don't really like to play with people who don't know how to play tennis well," Serena Williams said. "So I signed her up for a private class, and I was on instagram [posting about it]. Then the lady followed me and goes like, "It could be me!""

Edited by Keshav Gopalan