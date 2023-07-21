"She's always present, supports me no matter" - Nick Kyrgios opens up about his favourite thing about girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has asserted that his favourite attribute in his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is her ever-present and unconditional support.

The World No. 37 was the runner-up in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, having lost his maiden Grand Slam final to former World No.1 Novak Djokovic. Since turning pro in 2013, Kyrgios has garnered more fame for his behavior on and off the court as opposed to his performances in the sport.

The 28-year-old recently hosted a Q&A session on his Instagram story, wherein he responded to numerous fans and their questions. One of his followers on the platform asked to know his favourite thing about his girlfriend Hatzi, to which Kyrgios answered:

"She [Costeen Hatzi] is always present, and supports me no matter the situation"

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story (@k1ngkyrg1os)

Kyrgios also shared several fascinating insights into his personal life responding to his follower's questions during the session on Instagram.

The Australian tennis icon has on numerous occasions misbehaved with officials and fans, which has inadvertently led to a general dislike for him among some in the tennis world. A follower asked Kyrgios how he deals with the hate he receives, to which the World No. 37 said:

"I can take care of my family, my partner and continue to do anything I want in this life...whilst they watch."

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story (@k1ngkyrg1os)

"I just want all the youngins out there to keep chasing their dreams" - Nick Kyrgios sends out a message to his younger generations of fans

Kyrgios at the Wimbledon Championships.

In the Q&A session, one of his followers asked Nick Kyrgios about his feelings on the love he receives from the younger generation of fans, to which the Aussie replied:

"Crazy, the love I receive from the younger generation is insane, I just want all the youngins out there to keep chasing their dreams."

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story (@k1ngkyrg1os)

Another follower of the Australian tennis star asked for his advice to young tennis players who want to emulate his impact on the sport. Responding to the question, Nick Kyrgios said:

"Be yourself, focus on your strengths... Every player is different and can have success, they just need to find out what they can execute at a high level."

Kyrgios' Instagram story (@k1ngkyrg1os)

Kyrgios is currently on the sidelines, recovering from a knee injury that forced him to pull out of the recently concluded Wimbledon. It is also the same injury that kept him out of the Australian Open at the start of the year. All season, the mercurial Australian has played only one match -- a first-round loss in Stuttgart prior to Wimbledon.