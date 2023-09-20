"She really believes in how much ahe wants to help women and girls" - Billie Jean King on Michelle Obama on The Battle of the Sexes' 50th anniversary

Half a century ago on this day (September 20), Billie Jean King was out on court making a big statement with her win over Bobby Riggs in the iconic Battle of Sexes mixed singles match.

King, along with the Original 9, had just embarked on the path demanding equal prize money — a movement that would eventually lead to the formation of the WTA Tour as we know it today.

The tennis legend was felicitated for her contributions to the sport at the recently-concluded US Open — the first Grand Slam to provide equal pay for the men's and women's competitions — by former United States first lady Michelle Obama.

Recalling the meeting in an interview with People magazine, King said the experience a lot to her, espcially with Michelle Obama being present — who she said was a kind person who is always looking to help women and girls in all fields.

"She's always been so warm, and kind, and just good, and also very strong," Billie Jean King said. "She really believes in how much she wants to help women and girls and whether it be through nutrition or exercise or education."

"Billie Jean King teaches us that we all have a choice to make" - Michelle Obama at US Open

Billie Jean King with Michelle Obama at the 2023 US Open

Michelle Obama made a special appearance on Day 1 of the 2023 US Open — celebrating 50 years of equal pay— to be a part of the felicitation ceremony set to honor Billie Jean King.

Obama spoke highly of King during her speech on the Arthur Ashe stadium, saying the tennis legend had taught the world that one can either wait around of accept what is being handed to them or "fight the battle" to be treated better.

“Billie Jean teaches us that when things lie in the balance, we all have a choice to make,” Michelle Obama had said at the US Open. “We can either wait around and accept what we’re given. We can sit silently and hope someone else fights our battles. Or we can make our own stand.”

The former first lady went on to add that anyone can choose to speak up on the platform of their choosing to ensure a better future for their daughters.

“We can use whatever platforms we have to speak out and fight to protect the progress we’ve made," she continued. "And level the playing field for all of our daughters and their daughters.”