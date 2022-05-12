"She's doing amazing things & winning every event she plays. It's good to have good people like her having success"- Rafael Nadal on Iga Swiatek

Rafael Nadal kickstarted his title defense in Rome with a straightforward 6-3, 6-1 win over USA's John Isner in the opening round on Wednesday. The Spaniard, who recently suffered an injury scare, is hoping to get sufficient court time under his belt this week before heading to Roland Garros.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



sees off Isner 6-3 6-1 to advance into the last 16 in Rome!



#IBI22 Beginning his 800th week in the top 5 with a win @RafaelNadal sees off Isner 6-3 6-1 to advance into the last 16 in Rome! Beginning his 800th week in the top 5 with a win 💪@RafaelNadal sees off Isner 6-3 6-1 to advance into the last 16 in Rome!#IBI22 https://t.co/ZbxqVIk6Dc

In his post-match presser, Nadal was asked to lend his thoughts on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and her exceptional results over the past couple of months. Swiatek, who shares a lot of camaraderie with the 35-year-old, is on a 24-match winning streak after having triumphed in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart.

Rafael Nadal expressed his admiration for the Pole's winning momentum and lauded her for completing the rare Sunshine Double (winning back-to-back titles in Indian Wells and Miami).

"She's doing amazing things," Nadal said. "Playing amazing and winning every single event she plays, I think the last four in a row. Winning Indian Wells and Miami in a row, it's something difficult. I'm just happy for her. She is a very spontaneous and natural girl. It is good to have girls like her, good people like her having success."

wta @WTA



That's 24 STRAIGHT MATCH WINS for @iga_swiatek!



#IBI22 iga gonna iga (win matches as fast as possible 🙃)That's 24 STRAIGHT MATCH WINS for iga gonna iga (win matches as fast as possible 🙃)That's 24 STRAIGHT MATCH WINS for 🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek!#IBI22 https://t.co/YMK7Cmj0F9

The World No. 4 proceeded to reflect on his mindset going forward. A rib injury sidelined him for over a month after Indian Wells and now Rafael Nadal is looking to make up for lost time in Rome. He admitted to being in a "rush" to reclaim complete fitness in order to be ready for the claycourt Major.

"Well, I am in a little bit of a rush, I have to find the best feelings as soon as possible," he continued. "I need to recover things that I missed because of the injury, of course. I need to work as much as I can to be ready in a couple of weeks. Of course, tomorrow is the priority today. But at the same time, the medium term, long term, I need to keep going."

"Tomorrow I going to have a tough test with a great player"- Rafael Nadal on facing Denis Shapovalov next

Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal met at the 2022 Australian Open

In the same press-conference, the 21-time Grand Slam champion gave his thoughts on his next match against Denis Shapovalov. Rafael Nadal leads the head-to-head 4-1 over the Canadian. Their last meeting took place at the Australian Open earlier this year, where Nadal survived a five-set thriller.

Shapovalov also took Nadal to the distance in Rome last year, but suffered a defeat after squandering two match points. Nadal remarked that he was simply "lucky" to eventually win the match, but asserted that his primary focus on Thursday will be to improve his game.

"Last year I was super lucky," Nadal remarked. "Was a match that he had in his hands plenty of times. For me it's about trying to improve every single day. Tomorrow is another day with a chance to play better. That's the main goal today: be better and try to reach a higher level every single day. Tomorrow I going to have a tough test with a great player. Is an opportunity for me to keep trying. That's what I going to do."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan