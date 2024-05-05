Iga Swiatek's hilarious take on Aryna Sabalenka's ace-ing abilities during her post-match press conference at the 2024 Madrid Open has left fans in splits.

Swiatek kicked off her Madrid Open campaign with a comfortable straight-set win against Xiyu Wang in her opening round. She followed it up with straight-set wins against Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the next two rounds.

The Pole faced her first hiccup of the tournament when she lost the first set to Beatriz Haddad Maia but responded strongly by winning the next two sets. She next faced Madison Keys in the semifinals, who the World No. 1 easily saw off.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, the top two seeds, faced each other in the summit clash, in what was a rematch of last year's final where the Belarusian clinched the title. However, the Pole got her revenge against the World No. 2 after a grueling three-setter which went for three hours and eleven minutes to clinch her maiden Madrid Masters title.

During her post-match press conference, Swiatek hilariously mentioned how she wanted to emulate Sabalenka, who was managing to hit aces when she was down a match point. The Pole said she asked herself why she couldn't pull something like that off.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) where they hilariously reacted to Iga Swiatek's response with one of the fans calling her the comedian on tour. She said the Pole was giving Marta Kostyuk vibes, who is also known for her being hilarious.

“she’s becoming the comedian on the tour with these answers it’s giving Kostyuk”

Another fan said that they loved Swiatek's unserious goofiness.

“i love this goof so unserious”

Here are other reactions from the fans who were left in splits by the Pole.

“no why has she been so funny at this tournament” said a fan.

“so glad the stand up comedy tour is still going strong” a fan joked.

“she needs to bring this kind of remarks into post match interviews” a fan opined.

Some fans called the 22-year-old the most relatable World No. 1.

“THEY COULD NEVER MAKE MY HATE YOU IGA COMEDIAN ŚWIĄTEK” said a fan.

“Most relatable number 1 in the world - because I was thinking exactly the same Man Aryna Sabalenka PLAYED TENNIS YESTERDAY - SHE CAME ALIVE IN THE BIG MOMENTS but IGA refused to flinch Mental toughness won yesterday” another fan opined.

“okay she’s kinda funny here like so real” mentioned a fan.

"Sorry I'm too tired" - Iga Swiatek hilariously forgets to thank fans during the trophy presentation

Iga Swiatek

During the trophy presentation ceremony, Iga Swiatek came up with yet another funny moment, though unintentional. As the Pole was ready to wrap up her speech, she remembered that she was yet to thank the fans. She apologized to the fans and hilariously told them that she was too tired.

Swiatek then thanked the fans for staying till the end and creating a phenomenal atmosphere before going on to say that she is looking forward to return next year.

"And erm… yeah let’s… Oh! And thank you guys [fans], sorry I’m too tired, thank you for watching till the end and for amazing atmosphere. It’s always pleasure to be back in Madrid so I’ll be already looking forward for next year and yeah."

Iga Swiatek will head to Rome next where she will compete at the Italian Open.