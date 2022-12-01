"She's coming for both GOAT & EGOT status" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's fun 'Lion King' rendition & hilarious reference to Wimbledon struggles

Iga Swiatek reflected on her epic 2022 season with a fun rendition video of the 1994 classic 'The Lion King.' The Polish superstar posed as Simba from the iconic movie and enacted a famous scene, adding her humor and tennis references to it as she reflected on ruling the tennis world, except for the grass season.

The World No. 1 was joined by Polish actor Wiktor Zborowski, who dubbed the voice of the character Mufasa in the original Polish version of Lion King, and Zborowski dubbed as well as posed as Mufasa for Swiatek's video. The Polish player's light-hearted assessment of her dominance in 2022 and her troubles on grass so far left tennis fans in awe.

Swiatek took to social media to share the video and celebrate her great season on the court, while also hoping that fans would enjoy the video as much as she enjoyed Lion King as a kid.

"I have a surprise for you after this amazing season. Let’s celebrate it in my own special way - with fun! Watch this and please, answer this very intriguing question: when is my time to rule on the grass? Enjoy the video like I enjoyed “The Lion King” as a child. Did you?" Iga Swiatek wrote on Twitter.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek

I have a surprise for you after this amazing season. Let's celebrate it in my own special way - with fun! Watch this and please, answer this very intriguing question: when is my time to rule on the grass?
Enjoy the video like I enjoyed "The Lion King" as a child. Did you? 🦁

Reacting to the same, one fan suggested that Swiatek is gunning for greatness on the court and in the world of entertainment as well.

"She's coming for both GOAT and EGOT status," a Twitter user expressed.

JI @juanignacio_ac Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek

She's coming for both GOAT and EGOT status

Slayla @ficon_t Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek

I actually love this, like this is straight up funny and good marketing

"Brilliant Iga! Well done. Hopefully that little dark area will turn to light in 2023. Wishing you everything of the best for the new year," wrote another fan.

Colleen De Vries @ColleenVries @iga_swiatek @laik_knows @WTA Brilliant Iga! Well done. Hopefully that little dark area will turn to light in 2023. Wishing you everything of the best for the new year. @iga_swiatek @laik_knows @WTA Brilliant Iga! Well done. Hopefully that little dark area will turn to light in 2023. Wishing you everything of the best for the new year.

Here are a few more reactions from fans to Iga Swiatek's fun tennis-themed Lion King rendition:

Pietro @jadeit40 🥰 twitter.com/iga_swiatek/st… Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek

How not to love her? 🦁❤️🎾🌱🥰

🧑‍🌾🛸 @butterflierer Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek

i know scorsese is shaking in his boots rn

Patricia✨ @patsyuzu Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek

this is the greatest thing ive ever seen im not lying

Johanne Paquette @EquipePaquette @iga_swiatek @laik_knows @WTA Ha ha ha… so cute… I’m sure grass will come, you won’t let go until you get it, that just who you are 🤷🏻‍♀️ @iga_swiatek @laik_knows @WTA Ha ha ha… so cute… I’m sure grass will come, you won’t let go until you get it, that just who you are 🤷🏻‍♀️

Iga Swiatek yet to emulate incredible hardcourt and claycourt success on grass

Iga Swiatekin action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam tournament in which Swiatek has not yet made it past the fourth round. Her best result there was a run to the Round of 16 at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

This season, the Pole broke Venus Williams' record of 36 straight match wins and set a new record of 37 consecutive wins on the WTA tour by winning her first two matches at Wimbledon, but lost to Alize Cornet in the third round as the top seed.

Swiatek reached at least the semifinals of all other Grand Slams in 2022, winning the French Open and the US Open in the process. Overall, she has a 55% winning percentage on grass, which is the lowest compared to her highly impressive stats on both clay and hard courts.

