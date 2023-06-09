"She’s ending Sorribes Tormo, Bouzkova on so many levels" - Tennis fans react to Miyu Kato's kind gesture towards ball girl despite disqualification

Tennis fans reacted to Miyu Kato's gracious gesture of presenting a gift to the ball girl whom she accidentally hit, despite being disqualified from the women's doubles match.

Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi teamed up to compete in the women's doubles event at the French Open. They faced Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the third round.

During the game, unfortunately, the Japanese hit a ball with her backhand that accidentally struck a ball girl, who was left in tears. The chair umpire, Alexander Juge, initially gave Kato a warning, but Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo insisted that their opponents be defaulted due to the ball girl's distress. Kato was forced to forfeit her ranking points and prize money.

Following the unfortunate incident, Miyu Kato took it upon herself to make amends with the ball girl by presenting her with a gift.

"I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best!" Miyu Kato tweeted.

Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 @miyukato1121 I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! https://t.co/EvCg6M8zSw

Tennis fans took to social media to express their appreciation for Kato's kind gesture.

One fan wrote that Kato's actions elevated her above Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo.

"She’s ending Sorribes Tormo and Bouzkova on so many levels lesssgoooo Miyu," a fan tweeted.

Andrea Not Petkovic 🇺🇦 @notpetko Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 @miyukato1121 I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! https://t.co/EvCg6M8zSw She’s ending Sorribes Tormo and Bouzkova on so many levels lesssgoooo Miyu twitter.com/miyukato1121/s… She’s ending Sorribes Tormo and Bouzkova on so many levels lesssgoooo Miyu twitter.com/miyukato1121/s…

Another fan wrote that they were wondering why Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo did not check on the ball girl, given their apparent concern for her well-being.

"This is so sweet, and where are those two players who so concerned about this ball girl? They didn't even check on her, yet complained for their own pathetic business," the fan wrote.

Iwan 🕰️ #LavenderHaze 💜 @lavenderswift93 @miyukato1121 @rolandgarros This is so sweet, and where are those two players who so concerned about this ball girl? They didn't even check on her, yet complained for their own pathetic business @miyukato1121 @rolandgarros This is so sweet, and where are those two players who so concerned about this ball girl? They didn't even check on her, yet complained for their own pathetic business

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

$Tomsushi @tC_Tomsushi Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 @miyukato1121 I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! https://t.co/EvCg6M8zSw This situation really stinks but I’m glad the girl is okay and I will be rooting for Miyu Kato now! twitter.com/miyukato1121/s… This situation really stinks but I’m glad the girl is okay and I will be rooting for Miyu Kato now! twitter.com/miyukato1121/s…

Julio Cornejo @pressure80 @miyukato1121 What happened was just an accident, it was clear to anyone who watched it. Take it easy. Congrats for winning the mixed doubles title. Hugs from Chile!. @miyukato1121 What happened was just an accident, it was clear to anyone who watched it. Take it easy. Congrats for winning the mixed doubles title. Hugs from Chile!.

D.ée Gouw @deziraygouw Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 @miyukato1121 I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! https://t.co/EvCg6M8zSw She ‘got’ Miyu defaulted (not entirely her fault tbh) and she got a present FROM Miyu?? Woww Miyu Kato never beat the nicest player on tour allegations! twitter.com/miyukato1121/s… She ‘got’ Miyu defaulted (not entirely her fault tbh) and she got a present FROM Miyu?? Woww Miyu Kato never beat the nicest player on tour allegations! twitter.com/miyukato1121/s…

Narendra Rawat @narendra_rawat_ @miyukato1121 @rolandgarros Both were crying. Whatever happened a few days back, Nice gesture from the French Open mixed doubles Champion 2023. All smiles at the end of the day. @miyukato1121 @rolandgarros Both were crying. Whatever happened a few days back, Nice gesture from the French Open mixed doubles Champion 2023. All smiles at the end of the day.

Rachel | #4InRG #2InRG @RAFACHARLIGA Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 @miyukato1121 I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! https://t.co/EvCg6M8zSw Japanese people urgh the nicest people on earth twitter.com/miyukato1121/s… Japanese people urgh the nicest people on earth twitter.com/miyukato1121/s…

Suênia Delgado 🌻 @SueniaDelgado @miyukato1121 @rolandgarros I got to know you at Roland Garros, and after everything that's happened I'll be rooting for you a lot! You are a good person!!!! Congratulations on the attitude!!!! @miyukato1121 @rolandgarros I got to know you at Roland Garros, and after everything that's happened I'll be rooting for you a lot! You are a good person!!!! Congratulations on the attitude!!!!😘🇧🇷

t @helloteeee Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 @miyukato1121 I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! https://t.co/EvCg6M8zSw Everytime Kato posts, it just makes me hate bouzkova and sorribes tormo even more. twitter.com/miyukato1121/s… Everytime Kato posts, it just makes me hate bouzkova and sorribes tormo even more. twitter.com/miyukato1121/s…

Drew @drewbrown @miyukato1121 @rolandgarros You have made so many new fans as a result of how you’ve responded, and how you’ve played in mixed doubles. @miyukato1121 @rolandgarros You have made so many new fans as a result of how you’ve responded, and how you’ve played in mixed doubles.

ShoNakataNo.1 @shonakata_no1 Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 @miyukato1121 I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! https://t.co/EvCg6M8zSw Kato herself removed this ball girl’s trauma. Now She has good memories with Kato. twitter.com/miyukato1121/s… Kato herself removed this ball girl’s trauma. Now She has good memories with Kato. twitter.com/miyukato1121/s…

Ejay Perez @Ejaykun2209 @miyukato1121

Best of luck on your upcoming tournaments. Love you, Miyu-chan! 🥰 @rolandgarros Wow! I'm so happy that the ball girl is in good condition and it's nice to see Miyu-chan gave her a gift for her after all what happened in that doubles match at RG. This is beautiful and amazing to see.Best of luck on your upcoming tournaments. Love you, Miyu-chan! 🥰 @miyukato1121 @rolandgarros Wow! I'm so happy that the ball girl is in good condition and it's nice to see Miyu-chan gave her a gift for her after all what happened in that doubles match at RG. This is beautiful and amazing to see. Best of luck on your upcoming tournaments. Love you, Miyu-chan! 🥰🎾🌸

あらお(Kenny)❊おひとり様エキスパート🥺 @keiarao18 Miyu Kato / 加藤 未唯 @miyukato1121 I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! I'm glad to hear that you are doing well and continue to Volunteer as a Ball Girl. It makes me very happy to hear this. I hope you enjoy the gift that I got you, and I look forward to seeing you again! Wishing you the Very Best! https://t.co/EvCg6M8zSw What a heartwarming and happy ending story... Happening from an unfortunate accident but every cloud has a silver lining. Miyu bounced back with a victory in the mixed doubles, and met the ball girl with such an unforgettable moment. She saved the ball girl’s dignity as well! twitter.com/miyukato1121/s… What a heartwarming and happy ending story... Happening from an unfortunate accident but every cloud has a silver lining. Miyu bounced back with a victory in the mixed doubles, and met the ball girl with such an unforgettable moment. She saved the ball girl’s dignity as well! twitter.com/miyukato1121/s…

Miyu Kato receives support from Novak Djokovic-led PTPA after disqualification controversy

Miyu Kato gets support from PTPA after disqualification controversy

Miyu Kato and her women's doubles partner Aldila Sutjiadi received immense support from the tennis community following their disqualification in the third round of the 2023 French Open. The decision was deemed unjust by many, who have since called for a change in the rules.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), led by Novak Djokovic, has strongly defended Kato and Sutjiadi. The PTPA issued an open letter stating that while the safety of ball kids is of utmost importance, it was unfair to default the pair for an unintentional act.

"The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) affirms that ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals involved in the sport, especially the ball girls and boys, is our highest priority," the statement read.

"Nevertheless, the decision to default Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi was unjustifiably disproportionate and unfair. It is evident that the incident was accidental and not at all aggressive in nature," it added.

The PTPA also called for a fair process to be created for players to appeal when their rights are violated.

"Players must have access to fair dispute resolution processes when their rights are violated."

Poll : 0 votes