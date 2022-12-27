Emma Raducanu can deal with having people look at her 24x7, says fellow Brit Sonay Kartal 

Emma Raducanu has spent every waking moment under the media spotlight since making history at the 2021 US Open, where she became the first player in history to win the tournament as a qualifier.

In 10 matches, the Brit dropped no sets, bashing her way to her maiden Grand Slam title in unexpected fashion. The days since have not been kind to the teenager, who has fallen off the rankings due to a combination of injuries and poor run of form.

Many attribute it to the pressure and criticism the World No. 78 was put under after her performance at Flushing Meadows from fans, something Raducanu's fellow Brit Sonay Kartal sees changing soon.

Speaking in an exclusive with Express Sport, Kartal discussed her compatriot's magnificent rise and fall, stating that the criticism was "expected" considering how rapid her success was. At the same time, the World No. 206 is confident that Raducanu can get used to the spotlight, adding that it was just a part of elite sports that she was going to eventually get acclimatized to.

“I think given what [Emma Raducanu] has done, it was kind of expected that she was going to be criticised on everything. But I think she’s just going to become used to it and used to having people look at her 24x7 trying to pick something out. It’s a part of the sport isn’t it, it’s a part of anything," Kartal said. "So it’s just unfortunately one of the factors of being a top tennis player.”

The Brit admitted that the past year must have been a "tough" ride for the teenager, especially since she had never experienced such attention in the past. However, seeing Emma Raducanu's team, Kartal remained hopeful, stating that they were good people who were offering her the right help.

“I think obviously, with what she’s done she’s obviously now in the spotlight and I think being so young, it’s probably something that she hasn’t really had the cameras on her like she does now, I think it’s definitely tough for her and everything she does, there’s an opinion on," Kartal said. “I’ve seen her team, I know she’s got really good people around her that are helping her, supporting her."

She inspired loads of young girls but she also inspired her peers” - Sonay Kartal on Emma Raducanu's 2021 US Open run

Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open

Sonay Kartal lavished further praise on Emma Raducanu, commenting that her 2021 US Open run helped motivate not only young girls but also her fellow players on the WTA Tour. Having seen someone their age achieve such an impossible feat helped show others that they too could do something similar, according to Kartal.

"I think that her story last year was incredible and I think it did inspire so many of us, just knowing that this is someone who was our age, who was at the time at a similar ranking," Kartal said.

“And if [Emma Raducanu] can go and do it then it’s definitely achievable and obviously it’s very intimidating knowing you’ve got to come through qualifying and do all kind of that stuff but yeah, I think she inspired loads of young girls but she also inspired her peers,” she added.

