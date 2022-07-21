"She’s lost more matches than she’s won this year, what a joke"- Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu winning the ESPY award

The 2022 ESPYS Awards were held in Los Angeles, with the winner being reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

The ESPY Award is a distinction granted by the American broadcast television network ABC, and formerly ESPN, to honor outstanding performances in sports during the calendar year.

The Best Athlete Women's Tennis ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) award went to Emma Raducanu. To achieve this, she overcame the likes of Ashleigh Barty, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandez.

JI @juanignacio_ac Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.



The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek

Rafael Nadal won the award for Best Athlete in Men's Tennis. The Spaniard was one of four athletes competing for the title of Best Athlete Men's Tennis, along with Dylan Alcott, Carlos Alcaraz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

However, the decision to declare Raducanu the winner wasn't well received by some tennis fans on Twitter. Some of them highlighted instances where Iga Swiatek, the current World No. 1, was more deserving than the Brit, while others outright criticized Raducanu for her lackluster performances this year.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated



#EmmaRaducanu #IgaSwiatek #AshleighBarty #ESPYAwards #Tennis Emma Raducanu has won the 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete Women's TennisWorld No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated Emma Raducanu has won the 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete Women's Tennis 👏World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated 🔥#EmmaRaducanu #IgaSwiatek #AshleighBarty #ESPYAwards #Tennis https://t.co/YVZMZoU8Dl

Another user seemed to think that the Brit wasn't even deserving of the recognition and that none of the actual talents in women's tennis were receiving it.

"EMMA RADUCANU IS OVERRATED!! She doesn't deserve this for sure.. None of the "real" talents in the women's tennis are getting this hype," a user wrote on Twitter.

Veena @svv1729 Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated



#EmmaRaducanu #IgaSwiatek #AshleighBarty #ESPYAwards #Tennis Emma Raducanu has won the 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete Women's TennisWorld No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated Emma Raducanu has won the 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete Women's Tennis 👏World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated 🔥#EmmaRaducanu #IgaSwiatek #AshleighBarty #ESPYAwards #Tennis https://t.co/YVZMZoU8Dl EMMA RADUCANU IS OVERRATED!! She doesn't deserve this for sure.. None of the "real" talents in the women's tennis are getting this hype. twitter.com/SK__Tennis/sta… EMMA RADUCANU IS OVERRATED!! She doesn't deserve this for sure.. None of the "real" talents in the women's tennis are getting this hype. twitter.com/SK__Tennis/sta…

Another fan pointed out that Iga Swiatek had a better season than Raducanu but the 19-year-old Brit still won the award.

"Swiatek had a 37-winning streak, actuly surpassed Venus Williams at that and Raducanu won ? Like she barely made it past the Wimbledon Round of something. Pure bull***t," they wrote.

Angelique @gelthestreeper JI @juanignacio_ac Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.



The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek Swiatek had a 37-winning streak, actuly surpassed Venus Williams at that and Raducanu won ? Like she barely made it past the Wimbledon Round of something... Pure bullshit. twitter.com/juanignacio_ac… Swiatek had a 37-winning streak, actuly surpassed Venus Williams at that and Raducanu won ? Like she barely made it past the Wimbledon Round of something... Pure bullshit. twitter.com/juanignacio_ac…

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans about the award:

ana @ananyaamdn JI @juanignacio_ac Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.



The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek look i love emma but this is kinda ridiculous when you have a former world no.1 with three singles grand slams, and a present world no.1 who is ahead by 4000 points from the world no.2 and just had a 37 match win streak, as nominees twitter.com/juanignacio_ac… look i love emma but this is kinda ridiculous when you have a former world no.1 with three singles grand slams, and a present world no.1 who is ahead by 4000 points from the world no.2 and just had a 37 match win streak, as nominees twitter.com/juanignacio_ac…

JR, Come Back @andrea9192 JI @juanignacio_ac Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.



The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek This is trash! Iga should have won this easy. twitter.com/juanignacio_ac… This is trash! Iga should have won this easy. twitter.com/juanignacio_ac…

alex @kinxside Emma win a match challenge JI @juanignacio_ac Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.



The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek What the fuck. I’m so done with praising herEmma win a match challenge twitter.com/juanignacio_ac… What the fuck. I’m so done with praising her 😭 Emma win a match challenge twitter.com/juanignacio_ac…

✨ @Thandeka____ JI @juanignacio_ac Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.



The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek It's clearly a popularity contest mos. Iga went on a 37 game winning streak. Won 6 consecutive titles and yet she didn't win it. Loool twitter.com/juanignacio_ac… It's clearly a popularity contest mos. Iga went on a 37 game winning streak. Won 6 consecutive titles and yet she didn't win it. Loool twitter.com/juanignacio_ac…

JosephChan @joechan3377 JI @juanignacio_ac Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.



The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek Huh? 🤔 how many events did she win during those periods after the US? twitter.com/juanignacio_ac… Huh? 🤔 how many events did she win during those periods after the US? twitter.com/juanignacio_ac…

Anne-Marie 🐨 @Bursinamiyy__ JI @juanignacio_ac Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.



The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek What a freaking joke that is. It should be called "the most popular tennis player" but trust me, if Polish people knew about it, Iga would won. Emma is not having better season than Ash or Świątek, no way twitter.com/juanignacio_ac… What a freaking joke that is. It should be called "the most popular tennis player" but trust me, if Polish people knew about it, Iga would won. Emma is not having better season than Ash or Świątek, no way twitter.com/juanignacio_ac…

Tanmay @franchiseford twitter.com/juanignacio_ac… JI @juanignacio_ac Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.



The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek Emma Raducanu won the ESPY 2022 award for best female tennis player of the year.The other nominees were Ashleigh Barty, Leylah Fernandez and Iga Swiatek So Iga Swiatek becomes world #1 winning like six consecutive tournaments, sets a record breaking unbeaten streak, wins another grand slam and they give the ESPY POTY to Emma Raducanu who has literally done fuckall all year, might even have more withdrawals than wins but okay? So Iga Swiatek becomes world #1 winning like six consecutive tournaments, sets a record breaking unbeaten streak, wins another grand slam and they give the ESPY POTY to Emma Raducanu who has literally done fuckall all year, might even have more withdrawals than wins but okay? 😭 twitter.com/juanignacio_ac…

nemanja @nemanjaYVR Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated



#EmmaRaducanu #IgaSwiatek #AshleighBarty #ESPYAwards #Tennis Emma Raducanu has won the 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete Women's TennisWorld No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated Emma Raducanu has won the 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete Women's Tennis 👏World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated 🔥#EmmaRaducanu #IgaSwiatek #AshleighBarty #ESPYAwards #Tennis https://t.co/YVZMZoU8Dl Lol she’s lost more matches than she’s won this year. What a joke twitter.com/sk__tennis/sta… Lol she’s lost more matches than she’s won this year. What a joke twitter.com/sk__tennis/sta…

🏁 @LucyyKT Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated



#EmmaRaducanu #IgaSwiatek #AshleighBarty #ESPYAwards #Tennis Emma Raducanu has won the 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete Women's TennisWorld No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated Emma Raducanu has won the 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete Women's Tennis 👏World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated 🔥#EmmaRaducanu #IgaSwiatek #AshleighBarty #ESPYAwards #Tennis https://t.co/YVZMZoU8Dl Just gonna assume that whoever picked the winner doesn’t know shit about tennis and just checked to see who get the most buzz twitter.com/sk__tennis/sta… Just gonna assume that whoever picked the winner doesn’t know shit about tennis and just checked to see who get the most buzz twitter.com/sk__tennis/sta…

Linda🇲🇾 | #3inNYC @IgaEnthusiast



Emma in 2022: top 10 debut



nothing against Emma but she wasn't the best this year twitter.com/SK__Tennis/sta… Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated



#EmmaRaducanu #IgaSwiatek #AshleighBarty #ESPYAwards #Tennis Emma Raducanu has won the 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete Women's TennisWorld No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated Emma Raducanu has won the 2022 ESPY award for Best Athlete Women's Tennis 👏World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty were also nominated 🔥#EmmaRaducanu #IgaSwiatek #AshleighBarty #ESPYAwards #Tennis https://t.co/YVZMZoU8Dl Iga in 2022: 6 titles (1 GS, 4 WTA1000, 1 WTA500) + World No. 1Emma in 2022: top 10 debutnothing against Emma but she wasn't the best this year Iga in 2022: 6 titles (1 GS, 4 WTA1000, 1 WTA500) + World No. 1Emma in 2022: top 10 debutnothing against Emma but she wasn't the best this year 😐 twitter.com/SK__Tennis/sta…

Emma Raducanu practises in Florida ahead of her US Open title defense

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Emma Raducanu suffered an early exit at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in the second round. The British No. 1 was defeated by Caroline Garcia in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Nevertheless, the top-10 ranked player was seen honing her preparations for the North American summer swing, which will come to a close at the US Open. Raducanu is currently receiving training at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

At the beginning of August, the 19-year-old Brit will begin her summer hardcourt season in Washington before playing in Toronto and Cincinnati. She will then participate at the US Open, where she is the defending champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far