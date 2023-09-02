"She's obviously busy now but we talk all the time, she watched my match today" - Caroline Wozniacki on her relationship with Serena Williams

Caroline Wozniacki has stated that she remains in regular contact with Serena Williams, despite the latter's busy schedule.

Williams retired from the sport in 2022, playing her final professional matches at the US Open. She defeated Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the singles.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion partnered with sister Venus Williams in the women's doubles, where they lost in the opening round to Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

Wozniacki, on the other hand, called time on her career in January 2020. However, three years since announcing her retirement, she has made her comeback to the WTA tour, starting in Montreal and Cincinnati, and currently competing at the US Open.

During Serena Williams' swansong at the season's last Major last year, Wozniacki was present in person, both to cheer for her friend and also to work as a commentator and analyst.

Asked at a press conference on the sidelines of the 2023 US Open about Serena's influence on her comeback, Wozniacki stated that she was purely supporting her friend at the tournament last year and that there was no talk of her comeback at that point. The former World No. 1 also stated that she took the decision to return to action after the birth of her son James.

"Yeah, I talk to her all the time. She's obviously busy now, as well. But we talk all the time. She watched my match today. But last year I was pregnant. I was heavily pregnant, I want to say - what, are we in September - I was eight months pregnant. I was just here to support my friend. Obviously I worked with ESPN. I was doing a lot of commentating and studio stuff," she said.

"I really wanted to support her in her last tournament. That was something very special. I wasn't really thinking about my own comeback at that point. I was trying to figure out how I'm going to handle two kids (smiling). It's been cool that after James was born and I went on court, all of a sudden I go, Okay, well, let's give it a try. Now we're here, and that's pretty special," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki advances to Round of 16 at 2023 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki in action at the 2023 US Open.

Caroline Wozniacki's comeback trail at the 2023 US Open is going strong, with the 33-year-old advancing to the Round of 16.

On Friday, August 1, Wozniacki came from behind to beat Jennifer Brady at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. In a match that featured plenty of baseline cross-court action, the Danish player came through the third-round contest with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 scoreline. She was more clinical than the American, converting six of her 12 break points and registering 21 winners to 25 unforced errors.

Wozniacki will next face sixth seed Coco Gauff, a player she has never faced before on the tour.

