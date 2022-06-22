"She’s been playing so well and she’s always been so sweet to me on tour so I thought why not play some doubles together"- Serena Williams on Ons Jabeur

Serena Williams praised Ons Jabeur after the duo's win in their first-round match in Eastbourne.

The American made a pleasant return to action after receiving a wildcard for the event along with the Tunisian. Jabeur and Williams beat the pair of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the opening round of the Rothesay International.

The Czech-Spanish pair took the opening set 6-2 but Williams and Jabeur fought back. The wildcards won the second set 6-3 to take the match into a ten-point tiebreak. They won the tiebreak 13-11 to book their place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

After the match, Williams said in their on-court interview that she decided to team up with Jabeur because of how well the Tunisian was playing and because she had always been sweet to her.

"She’s been playing so well and she’s always been so sweet to me on tour so I thought why not play some doubles together," Williams said.

Williams was elated and said that they had a lot of fun on the court and praised their opponents, stating that they played 'amazing'.

"We had a lot of fun. Our opponents played amazing! We were just trying to stay in there," Serena added.

Jabeur also said that the match was fun and that she was nervous partnering with Williams. She also claimed that the American was supporting her even when she made mistakes.

"It was so much fun. I was little bit nervous, playing with such a legend. Even when I made mistakes on court she was supporting me," Jabeur said.

To this, Williams replied by saying: "I got you."

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Serena: We had a lot of fun. Our opponents played amazing! We were just trying to stay in there.



Ons: It was so mcuh fun. I was little bit nervous, playing with such a legend. Even when I made mistakes on court she was supporting me.



Serena: I got you. Serena: We had a lot of fun. Our opponents played amazing! We were just trying to stay in there.Ons: It was so mcuh fun. I was little bit nervous, playing with such a legend. Even when I made mistakes on court she was supporting me. Serena: I got you.

Serena Williams speaks about the possibility of teaming up with Ons Jabeur for Wimbledon

Serena Williams and Ons Jabeiur during their match in Eastbourne

When asked if she and Jabeur would team up for Wimbledon, Serena Williams initially joked that they were 'taking the show on the road' before saying they were taking one match at a time.

"We're taking this show on the road," Williams said. No, no, we're taking it one match at a time."

WTA Insider @WTA_insider On whether they'll play together at Wimbledon:



Serena: We're taking this show on the road!



No, no, we're taking it one match at a time. On whether they'll play together at Wimbledon:Serena: We're taking this show on the road! No, no, we're taking it one match at a time. https://t.co/a53YuOZOuz

Serena Williams will no doubt receive a massive mental boost after winning her first match on her return. A deep run for the duo ahead of SW19 at the Rothesay International will be especially beneficial for Williams, who is returning to action for the first time since Wimbledon last year.

After beating Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo, Williams and Jabeur will next face the pair of Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching in the quarterfinals. If they win, they will lock horns against either Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette or Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos in the semifinals of the Rothesay International.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far