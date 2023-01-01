Bianca Andreescu recently stated that she is inspired and motivated by the achievements of Iga Swiatek.

In a recent interview with the WTA website, the former US Open champion pointed out that despite being younger, the Pole had accomplished more in the sport by winning three Grand Slams in contrast to her one.

The Canadian revealed that the competition on the tour inspires and pushes her to give her best. The 22-year-old expressed her desire to beat Swiatek's results in the future.

"The competition definitely inspires me and motivates me even more," said Andreescu. "Seeing Iga, she’s younger than me and has three Grand Slams. I’m trying to get up there, I’m trying to beat that. But in like a friendly way. Because it’s like, and I actually heard this from a few players, where I kind of inspired them in 2019. So now it’s like the roles are reversed, which I really like."

Andreescu had a breakthrough season in 2019, where she won titles at Indian Wells, the Canadian Masters, and the US Open, defeating Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

Bianca Andreescu outlines her goals for the 2023 season

Bianca Andreescu competes against Garbine Muguruza at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

In the same interview, Bianca Andreescu revealed that she hoped to win another major and some Masters 1000s during the 2023 season. She also pointed out that one of her major goals was to stay healthy throughout the year.

"Another Grand Slam would be nice, another 1000, staying healthy, playing the whole year basically," she said. "Because I don’t think I’ve had like a full, full year of playing all the tournaments I wanted to. I think that should be number one right now. And then cracking the Top 10 again because I do believe that I’m at that level."

Ranked 46th in the world, the Canadian mentioned that she worked hard in the off-season and was feeling 'leaner' and 'stronger'.

"I wanted to have everything maximized because I know four weeks, four and a half weeks isn’t like the best timing," she added. "But I wanted to do fitness testing first, so I did the fitness testing because I haven’t done that in a really long time. And everything is very factual now, and I already feel like I’m getting leaner and getting stronger in just like three weeks, and I’m really looking forward to the new season."

