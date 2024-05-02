"She saw that gap between her and Danielle Collins, Madison Keys growing" - Fans annoyed by Emma Navarro playing WTA 125 event after Madrid Open exit

After her third-round exit from the 2024 Madrid Open, Emma Navarro's decision to play at the WTA 125 Catalonia Open in Lleida, Spain, has irked fans.

Navarro was the 19th seed in Madrid and started her campaign in the second round on a winning note against Nadia Podoroska, beating her 6-2, 6-1. However, her run came to an end in the very next round as 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia proved too hot for the American to handle. Navarro lost in straight sets to the Brazilian on April 27.

Two days later, Navarro's name featured in the main draw of the Catalonia Open.

Tennis fans on social media expressed their annoyance at Navarro for participating in the WTA 125 event. One set of fans opined that the 22-year-old's decision to feature in the tournament stemmed from her desire to represent the US at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her compatriots Madison Keys and Danielle Collins are ahead in the race to qualify for the Olympics.

"She saw that gap between her and Danielle/Madison growing as we get closer to the Olympics," one fan wrote.

"Navarro really want that Olympic spot (and take it over Keys hands)," commented another fan.

Another set of fans blatantly criticized Navarro for playing at the Catalonia Open.

"I’m so tired of Navarro," wrote one fan.

"Navarro no shame," another fan commented.

"Navarro is pathetic," another fan chimed in.

"How is Navarro allowed to play this?" asked one fan.

However, a few social media users dissected Emma Navarro's participation in the WTA 125 tournament to understand what the rules are and why the 22-year-old made her way to Lleida.

"Navarro's presence here made go dive deep into the rulebook. And my discovery is actually insane.If rules and calendar are kept the same for next year, in 2025 players ranked 11-30 will only be allowed to play maximum 5 250s but 7 125s... (For 2024 same amount: 5 and 5)," one fan wrote.

"For folks shocked by Navarro’s presence in this draw: she’s in a tight race for one of the four US Olympic spots that got even tighter with Collins’ recent surge. Points are points, though admittedly the points in Lleida are pretty marginal for her," commented a prominent tennis journalist.

Top seed Emma Navarro survives a major scare in Catalonia

Emma Navarro playing at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier between USA and Belgium

Emma Navarro went into the Catalonia Open as the top seed but avoided a loss in the first round against unseeded Bernarda Pera.

While Navarro won the first set 7-5, Pera stormed back into the contest and won the second set 6-4. However, it was Navarro who progressed to the next round following a 6-1 win in the third set.

The 22-year-old is set to face Elizabeth Mandlik in the second round of the WTA 125 tournament on Thursday.