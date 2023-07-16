"She had to sleep in cars because she wasn't allowed to stay in hotels"- When Serena Williams refused to call herself Althea Gibson's successor

Serena Williams is considered to be the greatest player in women's tennis history. She inspired many during her playing days, particularly from the African-American community.

Before Williams, Althea Gibson was the first African-American player to win a Grand Slam. Gibson enjoyed a terrific tennis career at a time when tennis was a white-only sport, winning five Major singles titles, including two at Wimbledon. She also clinched another four Grand Slams on the doubles circuit.

Serena Williams was asked about Althea Gibson following her first-round win at Wimbledon 2015 and whether she thought of herself as her successor. The American said that she did not see herself that way because she did not have to go through what Gibson had to go through.

"I think Althea Gibson had a wonderful career, being the first African American to win a Grand Slam. I don't see myself as her successor because she went through so much. I read a lot about her, how she had to sleep in cars because she wasn't allowed to stay in hotels. I've never had to go through those trials or tribulations," Serena Williams said.

"I think, if anything, she was able to pave the way for me to have an opportunity to play and do the best that I can," she added.

Serena Williams eventually went on to win Wimbledon 2015 by beating Garibne Muguruza 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles

Serena Williams at the Miami Grand Prix

Serena Williams has enjoyed a glittering tennis career that saw her clinch 73 singles titles, including 23 Grand Slams, which is a record among female players in the Open Era.

The American won the Australian Open and Wimbledon seven times, the US Open six times and the French Open thrice. Williams won three out of four Grand Slams during a year and did so twice in 2002 and 2015. She also won the WTA Finals five times and the Olympic gold in 2012.

The American also excelled on the doubles circuit, winning 16 Grand Slams (14 women's doubles, two mixed doubles). She also claimed three Olympic golds in the discipline in 2000, 2008 and 2012 while partnering with sister Venus Williams.

Serena Williams retired from tennis in 2022, with the US Open being her final tournament. The American reached the third round of the hard-court Major before being beaten by eventual quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic.

