"She was a solid pillar and compass for me, as indeed for all British people" - Emma Raducanu on the passing of Queen Elizabeth

Emma Raducanu recently articulated her thoughts on the passing of Queen Elizabeth and the impact she had on the United Kingdom and beyond. Aged 96, the longest reigning British monarch passed over the crown last week amid plenty of global attention.

In an interview with teniskisvet.si, Raducanu emphasized how the Queen was a persistent source of strength for herself and her fellow countrymen. The 19-year-old further pointed to the monarch's longevity through the changing tides of time and her reign as an authoritative ruler.

"Honestly, it's very sad,” the Brit said. “When I heard the news, I couldn't believe it, because she was a solid pillar and compass for me, as indeed for all British people. “Everything around was changing, but she remained a constant. She led our country and indeed the world in a very strong way. Britain will be mourning for quite some time".

Interestingly, Emma Raducanu's unprecedented exploits at the 2021 US Open met Queen Elizabeth's eye, who then penned a letter congratulating the teenager. Raducanu, who became the first British woman in 44 years to bring home a Major title, was lauded by the late Queen for being an inspiration for the next generation of tennis players.

"I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships," the Queen said. "It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters."

The 19-year-old was bestowed with the honor of MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for her accomplishment earlier this year. After lifting the US Open trophy, Emma Raducanu was joined by another member of the royal family, the then Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, at the LTA's National Tennis Center for an event celebrating her triumph.

Emma Raducanu faces yet another early exit in Portoroz

Emma Raducanu's title defense at the recently-concluded US Open ended in a disappointing straight-sets loss to Alize Cornet in the first round. As a result, she lost the entirety of the ranking points she earned in New York last year and has dropped down to No. 83 in the WTA rankings.

Nevertheless, the teenager has revealed that she is ready to embrace the challenge of scaling the ranking ladder once again. Playing in Portoroz, Slovenia this week as the top seed, Raducanu moved past Dayana Yastremska in the first round before losing to Anna-Lena Friedsam 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 in the next round.

The Brit is slated to travel to Romania next for her second appearance at the Transylvania Open, having reached the quarterfinals last year.

