"She was telling me all the time she lost 4" - Ons Jabeur jokes about crying together with Kim Clijsters after losing 3rd Slam final in a row

Ons Jabeur lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, July 15. This was Jabeur's third Grand Slam final loss in as many matches.

Ons Jabeur was outplayed by Vondrousova 6-4, 6-4. The Czech player was able to capitalize on big points and broke Jabeur at 4-4 and held serve in both sets to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

This was Jabeur's third Grand Slam final loss in a row. She was unable to lift the trophy at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, losing to Elena Rybakina, and the 2022 US Open, losing to Iga Swiatek.

In her post-match press conference, Ons Jabeur spoke about her emotions after a heartbreaking loss. The Tunisian revealed her conversation with Kim Clijsters, where the Belgian told her about her losses in the first four Grand Slam finals. Jabeur also thanked Clijsters for always giving her sage advice and inspiring her.

"I love Kim so much. She's a great inspiration for me. I grew up watching her a bit. The fact that she takes the time to give me advice and to really hug me, always be there for me, I think it's priceless," Ons Jabeur said.

"Yeah, she was telling me all the time she lost four. That's why I know the information, otherwise would have been tough."

Kim Clijsters, a four-time Grand Slam champion, lost the final of the 2001 French Open against Jennifer Capriati. She then lost the finals of the 2003 French Open, the 2003 US Open, and the 2004 Australian Open, all against Justine Henin.

The former World No. 1 finally got her hands on the illusive Grand Slam trophy at the 2005 US Open, where she defeated Mary Pierce of France 6-3, 6-1.

Simona Halep and Chris Evert failed to win their first three Grand Slam finals as well. Halep lost the 2014 French Open final against Maria Sharapova, the 2017 French Open against Jelena Ostapenko, and the 2018 Australian Open against Caroline Wozniacki. The two-time Grand Slam winner eventually won the 2018 French Open title against Sloane Stephens.

Evert lost the finals at the 1973 French Open to Margaret Court, the 1973 Wimbledon to Billie Jean King, and the 1974 Australian Open to Evonne Goolagong. The 18-time Major winner won her first Grand Slam title at the 1974 French Open, beating Olga Morozova.

Ons Jabeur 2023 Wimbledon final - “The most painful loss of my career”

Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon final loss

Ons Jabeur was left distraught after failing to win the Wimbledon Championships for the second time in a row and was in tears during the trophy presentation. The 28-year-old hoped to become the first player from Tunisia and Africa ever to lift a Grand Slam title, and her wait continues.

The World No. 6 dubbed her match against Vondrousova the "most painful loss" of her career. Jabeur struggled to gather her thoughts but vowed not to give up on her dreams.

“I'll try to speak because this is very, very tough. But I'm gonna look ugly in the photos so it's not gonna help. I think this is the most painful loss of my career. It's gonna be a tough day today for me, but I'm not gonna give up and I'm gonna come back stronger and win,” she said.

Ons Jabeur thanked the crowd for their continuous support and for keeping up the energy since day one of the tournament. She also promised them that she would lift the Wimbledon title one day.

“Thank you guys for coming. Thank you for cheering for me. The energy is amazing from day one here at Wimbledon. I really appreciate your support. It's been a tough journey but that's tennis and I promise I come back one day and win this tournament,” Jabeur added.

Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun also broke into tears, accentuating how tough the loss was for the couple.