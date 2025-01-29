"She throws the racket, breaks it" - Andy Roddick shares amusing anecdote about playing tennis with wife Brooklyn Decker on vacation

Andy Roddick recently cast his mind back to briefly attempting to teach some tennis basics to his wife Brooklyn Decker. According to Roddick, it didn't end well as Decker was left fuming at him

On a recent episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast, the former ATP No. 1 recalled a vacation with Decker, during which the model and actress expressed an interest in learning tennis, despite never having played much of the sport before.

"I'll tell you my story. Brooklyn and I were on vacation one time and she's literally played tennis for four minutes in her entire life and she's like, "I might want to learn how to play", and I was like, "Okay"," Roddick said. (at 21:55)

Trending

According to the 2003 US Open champion, he even got a racket made specifically for Decker.

However, things didn't take long to go downhill, as Andy Roddick's instructions, which were for absolute beginners, irked his wife. The former No. 1 claimed that Decker was quick to break the racket and bring a premature end to their tennis session.

"So we get to wherever we were, I had this racket made up, like specifically for her and we got five minutes in and I told her to point at the ball to track it as she's come in and gave her very basic information, and she's like, "What?! You're talking to me like I'm a kid!" and I'm like, "Well, it's how I would tell any beginner." Anyway, she throws the racket I gave her, breaks it and says, "What the hell do you know about tennis anyways?"," Roddick added.

In October last year, Decker shared a playful argument between her and Roddick over challenging son Hank at wiffle ball.

Andy Roddick's lighthearted debate with wife Brooklyn Decker over proposed wiffle ball competition against son Hank

Andy Roddick (left) and Brooklyn Decker (right) (Source: Getty)

Brooklyn Decker shared a video as an Instagram Story in October 2024, in which she and husband Andy Roddick lightheartedly debated if Decker could challenge their son Hank at a wiffle ball game at his school. While the model and actress believed she could compete with Hank, according to her, Roddick thought she couldn't.

"Okay, so our kid has a parent versus kids Wiffle ball game on Satuday, and Hank our son was like 'I'm making mom play. She can't get out of this', and I told Andy like 'No problem. I will slide head first into a base', and Andy doesn't think I can do it. Andy doesn't think I can play wiffle ball with the kids," Decker said.

"Well no, I think you can, but you also said things like athletically and this isn't me exaggerating because I know I can tell a story. Tell me which part isn't true. 'Athletically, I can do anything I set my mind to.'," Roddick replied.

Roddick and Decker got married in 2009, and are parents to son Hank and daughter Stevie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback