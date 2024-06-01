"She is all of us"; "Delightfully clumsy" - Fans adore Iga Swiatek as Pole mistakenly spills birthday cake over her white On hoodies

Iga Swiatek recently celebrated her 23rd birthday and her cake-cutting ceremony became the talk of the town. She later caught fans' attention for accidentally spilling cake on her On hoodie.

The Pole turned 23 on Friday, May 31, following her victory over Marie Bouzkova in the third round of the French Open. She marked the occasion by cutting a multi-layered cake, presented by tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, who was also in attendance.

A recent video of Swiatek became a highlight on X. While enjoying her cake, the World No. 1 accidentally got some on her sponsored white hoodie, resulting in a pink stain. The viral video later garnered a ton of reactions from fans, as they adored Swiatek for the relatable mishap.

One fan understood the lapse and wrote that these mishaps always happen while one is wearing white clothes. She wrote:

"she is all of us, it always happens when you are wearing white"

"Without a tennis racket in her hand, Iga is clumsy... delightfully clumsy." Another fan wrote.

"Bwahahaha!! She is world number 1 but she makes mistakes like everyone else!" A fan chimed in.

One fan both poked fun at and praised the World No. 1, calling her a "Superhero." He wrote:

"I'm the feared leader of the rankings and I just got cake... That's what's amazing about her. A superhero but also like all of us."

"Her reactions when she spills food or drink are priceless." A fan said.

"Tennis whites. Food is magnetically attracted to white. Just ask tomato sauce. Happy Birthday!" Another fan commented.

Swiatek later thanked everyone for their well wishes and shared the cake with the staff.

"I was happy that I won, but I still felt like I was really on the edge" - Iga Swiatek on her 2R French Open clash against Naomi Osaka

The Pole at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 14

Iga Swiatek had a challenging match against Naomi Osaka in the second round. It was evident that the Japanese player gave her a tough time, as Swiatek was seen crying after her victory.

After defeating Marie Bouzkova in the third round, the Pole revealed in a press conference that she was overwhelmed with emotions following the Osaka battle and at one point thought she might be eliminated. She said:

“Maybe I was crying because there are cameras on the gym. Well, just overwhelmed with emotions. I honestly thought that I'm going to be out of the tournament. Even though I felt something on court, it kind of hit me after. I was happy that I won, but I still felt like I was really on the edge. I just cried.”

Osaka put a formidable challenge against the defending champion in the three-setter. While Swiatek narrowly secured the first set in a tiebreak, Osaka decisively dominated the Pole in the second set, winning it 6-1. Swiatek's resilience ultimately secured her a 7-5 victory in the third set and got her the match after saving a match point.

Swiatek will face Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round as she chases her third French Open title in a row.