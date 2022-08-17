"She is not vintage Serena; I don’t know how long she will last in the tournament, so it will be a crazy first week of people trying to get their last glimpse" - Chris Evert on Serena Williams' US Open chances

Serena Williams' defeat to Emma Raducanu on Tuesday at the 2022 Cincinnati Open, her third loss in four singles matches this season, dealt a huge blow to her chances of making a deep run at the US Open. However, her final Grand Slam appearance will still be a spectacle to remember and the venue will be flooded with fans who will want to catch a glimpse of the great champion, believes Chris Evert.

The American tennis legend, who will be unseeded at the New York Major, has already indicated that it will be the final tournament of her tennis career. While the 23-time Grand Slam champion may not be a favorite to go deep at Flushing Meadows and win the title, she will draw fans and spectators in 'crazy' numbers, expressed Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion.

In a recent interview with Women's Wair Daily, Evert shared her views on Williams' impending retirement and how it will impact the 2022 US Open.

"It’s going to be crazy," Chris Evert said. "Every fan will want a ticket to watch Serena, thinking it’s her last match. She is not vintage Serena, she is 40 years old and starting to lose to players she used to beat. I don’t know how long she will last in the tournament, so it will be a crazy first week of people trying to get their last glimpse."

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



( @WTA)



This standing ovation for Serena Williams' last match in Cincinnati This standing ovation for Serena Williams' last match in Cincinnati 👏👏❤️(🎥 @WTA)https://t.co/CtF7CW8lP4

Evert went on to term Serena Williams "the greatest player of this generation."

The 40-year-old has an uphill task to tie the all-time Grand Slam singles record of 24 titles held by Margaret Court. Williams last won a Major in 2017, taking her clear of Steffi Graf's record and in sole possession of second place on the all-time list. She overtook Evert in the Grand Slam race by winning her 19th Major at the 2015 Australian Open.

"A lot of wonderful opportunities down the road for her" - Chris Evert on Serena Williams' post-retirement life

Serena Williams after winning the 2014 US Open title.

Chris Evert compared Serena Williams' impending retirement to her own and believes that every player retires under different circumstances, which should be respected.

The seven-time French Open champion feels that there is no right time or reason for a tennis player to hang up their racquet. They should keep playing as long as they feel right as there is a different life waiting for an athlete post-retirement.

Williams, who revealed she would devote more time to family and her business venture after tennis, has great opportunities waiting for her down the road, opined Evert.

“Everyone retires for a different reason...When people talk about Serena and Roger [Federer] and ask, ‘When are they going to retire?’ Unless you have been there, you have no idea. It’s about what’s in your gut, how you are feeling," Evert said.

"You just have to milk it as long as you can, because once it’s over, it’s over and done — you are not going to be in that world anymore and have to create a different life for yourself. Serena is going toward a family and business life — there are a lot of wonderful opportunities down the road for her,” she added.

Front Office Sports @FOS This Nike ad begins showing a young Serena Williams envisioning herself winning the U.S. Open.



Now, Six U.S. Open titles — and 17 other Grand Slams — later, Williams has announced her plans to retire.



Her final tournament: the 2022 U.S. Open. This Nike ad begins showing a young Serena Williams envisioning herself winning the U.S. Open.Now, Six U.S. Open titles — and 17 other Grand Slams — later, Williams has announced her plans to retire.Her final tournament: the 2022 U.S. Open. https://t.co/cuF0VAyXCI

In her retirement announcement, Williams said that she wants to grow her family and also focus on expanding Serena Ventures - her venture capital firm.

Tuesday's match against Raducanu was her last ever match at the Cincinnati Open. Her next, and potentially final, career appearance will be at her home Grand Slam - the US Open, which begins on August 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh