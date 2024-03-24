“Sheeesh” - Frances Tiafoe gushes over girlfriend Ayan Broomfield’s latest photoshoot for Essence

Frances Tiafoe recently gushed over his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's latest photoshoot for Essence where she opened up about Tiafoe, her foundation, and much more.

Although Tiafoe and Broomfield reportedly began dating in 2015 after being introduced through a mutual friend, the couple made their relationship public in 2018. Broomfield is a professional tennis player with a career-high doubles ranking of 467 which she achieved in May 2015, and also has two ITF doubles titles to her name.

The 26-year-old has been inactive from tennis for quite some time and has taken up content creation. She can often be seen cheering Tiafoe on during his matches.

Ayan Broomfield recently opened up about her relationship with Frances Tiafoe, her eponymous foundation, her relationship with tennis, and much more during an interview with Essence. She took to Instagram to share some photos from her shoot, adding that she was grateful for the opportunity to share her story as a black woman.

"It is so important that black stories are also told and shared on black platforms. I am so extremely grateful to have sat down and talked with @essence about the @ayanbroomfieldfoundation and life on the road !"

Frances Tiafoe reshared Broomfield's post on his story and gushing over his girlfriend's photoshoot, he captioned it:

"Sheeesh,"

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram Story

Frances Tiafoe had an underwhelming campaign at the Sunshine Double

Tiafoe in action at the Miami Open

Frances Tiafoe has been struggling for consistency since last year and is yet to find form in the 2024 season. The American has not won more than two matches in any of the seven tournaments he has competed in so far.

The 26-year-old had yet another disappointing run at the Sunshine Double this year. Tiafoe entered the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells as the 18th seed which gave him a bye in the first round where he began his campaign with a comfortable straight-set win over Dusan Lajovic.

However, his run was ended by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round when the Greek defeated the American in straight sets.

Tiafoe then entered the second stop at the Sunshine Double - The Miami Open as the 21st seed. After receiving a bye in the first round the World No. 22 faced Christopher O'Connell in the second round.

Tiafoe was eliminated by the Australian in straight sets bringing an end to his Sunshine Double campaign.