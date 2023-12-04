Shelby Rogers and long-time boyfriend John Slavik exchange vows in dreamy wedding

Shelby Rogers has found her perfect match in ice hockey pro John Slavik. The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony at the Seacoast Church in South Carolina on Sunday, December 3.

Rogers, who reached the quarterfinals of the 2016 French Open and the 2020 US Open, wore a white bridal dress by Morilee, while Slavik, who played for the Indiana Tech Warriors, wore a classic black tuxedo.

Rogers and Slavik have been dating since 2020 when they met through a blind date set up by their mutual friends. They got engaged earlier this year after Slavik popped the question with a sparkling diamond ring.

The newlyweds shared a couple of pictures from their special day on social media, thanking everyone for making their day special.

"Thank you to everyone that helped make our day so special. We are overcome with gratitude, love, joy, and excitement. The Lord is so good!" Rogers wrote in an Instagram post.

A look into Shelby Rogers' performance in the 2023 season

Shelby Rogers at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Shelby Rogers began her 2023 campaign in Australia, where she had to play the qualifying rounds of the Adelaide International 1 and 2. She managed to reach the main draw of both events but lost in the first round to Irina-Camelia Begu and Qinwen Zheng, respectively.

Rogers then moved on to the Australian Open, where she beat qualifier Arianne Hartono in the first round but fell to the fifth seed and eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in the second round in straight sets, 3-6, 1-6.

Rogers’ best result of the season came at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she beat the qualifier Leylah Fernandez in the first round, and then got over seventh seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round. She reached the quarterfinals, where she met the second seed Belinda Bencic. Rogers put up a good fight but lost in straight sets, 6-7(5), 2-6.

The 31-year-old had a poor clay-court season, where she lost in the first round of the French Open to Petra Martic in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6.

Shelby Rogers entered unseeded in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and drew the third seed and defending champion Elena Rybakina in the first round. Rybakina proved to be too strong for Rogers, who lost in three sets, 6-4, 1-6, 2-6. This was the last match the American played this season, as she was unable to compete in her home Slam, the US Open, due to injury.