Shocking Italian Open loss sends Iga Swiatek out of top 3 for the first time in 3 years

Iga Swiatek suffered a shock loss in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open, losing to Danielle Collins in a straight-sets upset. Thanks to the exit, the Pole will leave the WTA Top-3 for the first time in over three years.

Swiatek came into the clash sorely lacking in wins, with no titles to her name in the season so far. The same was true of Collins as well, with the American's best run being a quarterfinal finish at the Charleston Open.

On Saturday, however, Danielle Collins appeared far more at ease, slamming winners past the Pole to take the opening set 6-1. In the second set, although Swiatek managed to remain on level until 5-5, a late break of serve saw the former Australian Open runner-up claim the win 6-1, 7-5.

Swiatek was the defending champion at the tournament, and will lose a big chunk of points when the rankings are refreshed next Monday. After the loss of 935 points from Rome, the former World No. 1 will be overtaken not only by Coco Gauff but also Jessica Pegula and will be the World No. 4 heading into the French Open.

The last time Iga Swiatek was outside the top 3 in the WTA rankings was in March 2022, when she was ranked World No. 4. That same month, she broke into the Top-2 after winning the Sunshine Double and became World No. 1 in April, following which she remained at the same position to close out the season.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek's best performance of 2025 remains a semifinal run at the Australian Open, with the five-time Grand Slam champion also finishing as a semifinalist in Doha, Indian Wells and Madrid.

What next for Iga Swiatek after Italian Open shock exit?

Following her exit from the Italian Open, Iga Swiatek is likely to play next at the French Open, the crown jewel of the European clay swing. The Pole is the defending champion at the tournament, and has won it three years running.

In 2022, she won the event for the second time, beating Coco Gauff in the final. The next year, she defeated Karolina Muchova in the final to retain the title, and then won it for the third time on the trot in 2024 with a final victory over Jasmine Paolini.

This year, however, it remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old can make it four in four. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be the favorite for the title, having lifted the Madrid Open title last week, where she took down Coco Gauff in the final.

