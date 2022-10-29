"Shocking how little they actually do" - Tennis fans fuming over appalling lack of promotion for WTA Finals

The draw for the 2022 WTA Finals is finally over, with all eight qualifiers split into two groups of four to compete in the final event of the year. Considered the most prestigious tournament on tour after the Grand Slams, the Year-end Championship has seen many notable names on its past winners' list, including the likes of Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Chris Evert.

This year, the eight participants are Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina and Maria Sakkari. While tennis fans on social media were elated with the line-up they got, they were just as disappointed with the WTA's coverage of their flagship tournament.

Users took to Twitter to lambast the women's tennis body for their appalling lack of promotional materials from Fort Worth, the location of the WTA Finals, adding that even fans would have done a better job than the people currently in-charge. One fan wrote on the same:

"WTA need to hire fans who actually care about proving content for other tennis fans, it’s shocking how little they actually do."

23 | ugonwa @RENAWlLLlAMS wta need to hire fans who actually care about proving content for other tennis fans, it’s shocking how little they actually do wta need to hire fans who actually care about proving content for other tennis fans, it’s shocking how little they actually do 💀

Another user wondered why there was no live streaming of the draw, adding that they could not understand the philosophy of the WTA, or its lack thereof.

"Bold strategy from the WTA to not live stream the draw ceremony for their biggest event. Have barely promoted it at all, I just don't understand their philosophy."

Tennis Updates @TennisUpdates22 Bold strategy from the WTA to not live stream the draw ceremony for their biggest event.



Have barely promoted it at all, I just don't understand their philosophy. Bold strategy from the WTA to not live stream the draw ceremony for their biggest event.Have barely promoted it at all, I just don't understand their philosophy.

Another fan was of the opinion that tennis fans deserved better than this and they shouldn't have to "put up with" this much mediocrity, joking about how they might have to "storm the WTA headquarters" with pitchforks if that was what it took to elicit change.

"No but when are we actually going to storm the wta headquarters with pitchforks and torches??? fans should not have to put up with this level of mediocrity."

nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray not but when are we actually going to storm the wta headquarters with pitchforks and torches??? fans should not have to put up with this level of mediocrity not but when are we actually going to storm the wta headquarters with pitchforks and torches??? fans should not have to put up with this level of mediocrity

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

keir, anettgenda propagandist 🇪🇪🇷🇸🐊 @kxcii bold of the wta to boycott their own event bold of the wta to boycott their own event

JI @juanignacio_ac @WTA @WTA _insider @WTA Finals You and all of us been complaining about differences in prize money with ATP whole year. You're doing a great job to get more attention from the public! @WTA @WTA_insider @WTAFinals You and all of us been complaining about differences in prize money with ATP whole year. You're doing a great job to get more attention from the public!

DenizTheTennis @denizthetenis @WTA @WTA _insider @WTA Finals Such a poor work from you, even big fans cannot follow organisation AND you expect get more people interested into WTA @WTA @WTA_insider @WTAFinals Such a poor work from you, even big fans cannot follow organisation AND you expect get more people interested into WTA

Sarah | Iga Świątek #12InFortWorth @whomstissarah Im actually so pissed lol the one year everyone actually ate to some extent, we’re getting nothing from the WTA..mmm yeah there’s a special place in hell for them Im actually so pissed lol the one year everyone actually ate to some extent, we’re getting nothing from the WTA..mmm yeah there’s a special place in hell for them

Ryan @Some1NamedRyan WTA putting out less finals content than highlight videos... never knew it was possible WTA putting out less finals content than highlight videos... never knew it was possible

nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray not us begging for scraps of content before one of the biggest tournaments of the year… @wta you’ll pay for your crimes one day! not us begging for scraps of content before one of the biggest tournaments of the year… @wta you’ll pay for your crimes one day!

nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray i knew wta didn’t give a damn about us but it’s really like that??? woww i knew wta didn’t give a damn about us but it’s really like that??? woww

NoFirstName claycourtdal @SMSTNS Wta social media person must be doing this job as their 23rd side gig for free as a tax deductible because why is there a YEC gala and literally no one knew??? Wta social media person must be doing this job as their 23rd side gig for free as a tax deductible because why is there a YEC gala and literally no one knew??? 😭

DenizTheTennis @denizthetenis So how we gonna promote WTA Finals?

WTA staff: So how we gonna promote WTA Finals?WTA staff: https://t.co/dal66ZeGEW

Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys there's a WTA Finals gala going on today and nobody knows anything about it??? there's a WTA Finals gala going on today and nobody knows anything about it???

JI @juanignacio_ac



Yep, I know it's hard to believe, but it really is. This is the most premium product our beloved WTA has to offer. WTA Insider @WTA_insider A quick stop in the #WTAFinals Style Suite ahead of tonight’s iconic photo and draw ceremony. A quick stop in the #WTAFinals Style Suite ahead of tonight’s iconic photo and draw ceremony. https://t.co/cUNU8K6HTJ Fun fact: this is the most important tournament of the year for the WTA.Yep, I know it's hard to believe, but it really is. This is the most premium product our beloved WTA has to offer. twitter.com/WTA_insider/st… Fun fact: this is the most important tournament of the year for the WTA.Yep, I know it's hard to believe, but it really is. This is the most premium product our beloved WTA has to offer. twitter.com/WTA_insider/st…

Derek @Derek_RF twitter.com/wta_insider/st… WTA Insider @WTA_insider A quick stop in the #WTAFinals Style Suite ahead of tonight’s iconic photo and draw ceremony. A quick stop in the #WTAFinals Style Suite ahead of tonight’s iconic photo and draw ceremony. https://t.co/cUNU8K6HTJ Remember when the WTA actually cared about promoting this event? There used to be a whole build up throughout the year. Now we get this… Remember when the WTA actually cared about promoting this event? There used to be a whole build up throughout the year. Now we get this…💀 twitter.com/wta_insider/st…

Greg 🍏 #4inMelbourne @tenniswhom It's almost as if WTA had been negotiating and debating for 9 months where the destination of the Race is but forgot that the actual event has to take place It's almost as if WTA had been negotiating and debating for 9 months where the destination of the Race is but forgot that the actual event has to take place 😭💀

Marty @Svitoflopina I am the first to defend WTA at everything, but one of the reason why WTA is failing compared to ATP is the overall coverage, like this is not enough. I am the first to defend WTA at everything, but one of the reason why WTA is failing compared to ATP is the overall coverage, like this is not enough.

Daniel @danyzysk @WTA_insider Im sorry but WTA is doing such a bad job at promoting this event. Im disappointed @WTA_insider Im sorry but WTA is doing such a bad job at promoting this event. Im disappointed

Т🌴 @tennisispain @WTA_insider finally some news lmaooo draw ceremony for one of the biggest tournament and wta posting nothing @WTA_insider finally some news lmaooo draw ceremony for one of the biggest tournament and wta posting nothing 💀

Sarah | Iga Świątek #12InFortWorth @whomstissarah Lmfao the fact that the draw reveal and stuff for Finals is in less than 3 hours and the WTA is giving nothing Lmfao the fact that the draw reveal and stuff for Finals is in less than 3 hours and the WTA is giving nothing

How has the WTA Finals draw shaped up?

2022 WTA Finals - Previews

Coming back to the tennis side of things, Iga Swiatek has been drawn with Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina in the Tracy Austin Group. The remaining four - Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka - have been drawn in the Nancy Richey Group at the 2022 WTA Finals.

No player among the eight has won the tournament to date, with Swiatek, Sakkari, Sabalenka and Garcia being the only ones to have qualified for the Year-end Championships previously. World No. 1 Swiatek is the only reigning Slam champion among the eight, making the 2022 edition the first instance where there is only one current-year Slam champion in the competition.

Poll : 0 votes