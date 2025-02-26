3 shocking results from Day 2 at Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 ft. Andrey Rublev

Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships saw eight singles matches take place, with a few of them producing some interesting results. Top seed Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the Round of 16 of the ATP 500 event with a 6-4, 7-6(5) win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ugo Humbert both booked their spots in the second in contrasting fashion. While the Canadian had to grind out a 7-6(7), 6-7(4), 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik, Humbert made easy work of Jiri Lehecka, triumphing 6-3, 6-0.

However, there quite a few fixtures when unheralded players got the better of opponents who were considerably higher-ranked. On that note, let’s take a look at the three most shocking results from Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

#1 Andrey Rublev's Early Exit to Qualifier Quentin Halys

Quentin Halys serving at the Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Source: Getty

Andrey Rublev entered Dubai as one of the favorites to win after winning the Qatar Open the previous week. The Russian was the third seed and faced Quentin Halys in the opening round.

Rublev started the match well and won the opening set after a solitary break of serve in the eighth game. Both players exchanged breaks during the first five games of the second set and the Russian even had a break point but squandered it. Halys then broke in the final game to force the match into a decider.

Rublev had several opportunities to break during the final set but squandered six points and a tiebreak eventually. Halys eventually took it to register a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) victory and book his place in the second round of the Dubai TennisChampionships, where he will face Roberto Bautista Agut.

#2. Arthur Fils Falls to Nuno Borges in Straight Sets

Arthur Fils at the ABN AMRO Open 2025- Source: Getty

Given Nuno Borges' promising start to 2025, beating seventh seed Arthur Fils should not be a surprise but the manner in which he won, was one. Fils can be a menace for even the best players in the world on his day but February 25, 2025 was far from it, as he was totally outplayed by the Portuguese.

Borges broke the Frenchman twice in the first three games of the match and this was enough to see him take the first set 6-2. He dominated the second set and won 27 out of 41 points to clinch a 6-2, 6-1 win and a place in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

#3 Alex de Minaur Stunned by Marin Cilic

Alex de Minaur at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Second seed Alex de Minaur became yet another high-profile casualty on Day 2, losing to Marin Cilic in a three-set match. De Minaur entered the tournament with a decent form, wherein he had earned a quarterfinal finish at his home Grand Slam, a finalist at Rotterdam, and another quarterfinal finish at Doha.

The Australian started sluggishly, allowing Cilic to dominate the first set 6-2 with his powerful serving and precise returns. The World No. 8 regrouped in the second set, utilizing his speed and counter-punching skills to level the match at one set apiece. However, the 2014 US Open champion proved too strong in the decider, closing out the match 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 with a clutch service game.

The highlight of the match was Cilic's ability to win every break point that came his way, winning four out of four. This put De Minaur under extreme pressure as it was difficult to win points against a big server like Cilic during his service games.

This was only Cilic's second match this season, which marks a resurgence for the experienced Croatian. The former World No. 3 will face another Australian, Alexei Popyrin, in the Round of 16. Popyrin, who earned his spot with a convincing straight-set victory over Hady Habib earlier in the day.

