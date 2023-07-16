"Shopping therapy" - Aryna Sabalenka cheers herself up with shopping spree following Wimbledon semifinal exit

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, who lost in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships to Ons Jabeur, found a way to cope with her disappointment by splurging on some luxury items.

Sabalenka had a chance to become the new World No. 1 and reach her first Wimbledon final. But she fell short in a thrilling three-set battle against sixth seed Jabeur.

Sabalenka won the first set in a tiebreak, but then lost her momentum and composure as Jabeur fought back from a set and 4-2 down to win 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. It was Sabalenka’s second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal defeat, having previously lost to Karolina Muchova at the French Open in June.

The World No. 2 posted a picture on her Instagram story on Saturday, July 15, showing several Hermes boxes stacked on top of each other.

The Belarusian did not reveal what was inside the boxes, but Hermes is known for its expensive and exclusive products, such as handbags, scarves, jewelry, and perfumes. The picture suggested that Sabalenka had spent a hefty amount to treat herself after her Wimbledon loss.

"😂😂😂🙈 #shoppingtherapy," Sabalenka wrote on Instagram.

Aryna Sabalenka will have another opportunity to chase her second Grand Slam title at the US Open, where she reached the semifinals last year.

"Will do everything I can to finish this year as World No. 1" - Aryna Sabalenka

After losing in the Wimbledon semifinals, Aryna Sabalenka expressed her desire to attain the top ranking in the world by the end of the year.

Sabalenka's Wimbledon semifinal defeat at the hands of Ons Jabeur not only stopped her from reaching her second Grand Slam final but also squandered her chance of overtaking Iga Swiatek for the top spot in the rankings.

During the post-match press conference, the current World No. 2 admitted that she didn't perform at her best and acknowledged feeling a bit nervous.

“Overall, I didn't play my best tennis today. It was just, like, a combo of everything. A little bit nervous, and a little bit lucky for her at some points. Sometimes I didn't expect that many lines,” she said.

Sabalenka further expressed her goal of finishing the year as World No. 1.

“For me, it's more about how you finish the year than during the year you're first, second, you just go back and forth. For me, it's more about finishing the year. I'll keep pushing myself and do everything I can to finish this year as world No. 1,” she added.