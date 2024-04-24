Nick Kyrgios recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram about a possible doubles reunion with Stefanos Tsitsipas and called the Greek to join him on the court once again.

Known for his notorious nature on and off the field, Kyrgios has once again created a buzz with this Instagram post. Tsitsipas and Kyrgios have had a turbulent history. During the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, the duo even had on-court altercations during their match.

The former World No. 13 recently posted a photo with Tsitsipas on Instagram and tagged the Greek player. Kyrgios captioned the post:

"Should we bring back this duo back one more time? @stefanostsitsipas98"

Kyrgios and Tsitsipas last teamed up in 2022 for the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Riyadh. The pair lost their match against Hubert Hurkacz and Dominic Stricker 7-6(3), 7-6(3).

Tsitsipas recounted his experiences playing with Kyrgios during a press conference ahead of the 2023 United Cup. The Greek was quoted as saying:

“What can I say? Tough to concentrate for sure. I’ve played doubles with a lot of guys, and girls as well, but not that many, actually. Very difficult to concentrate. I don’t know where that energy comes from. There’s just so much of it."

Tsitsipas further stated that it was very hard to concentrate during the match in Riyadh due to his partner's antics on the court. He said:

"You want to go about your thing. You want to concentrate on your own half of the court. There's just noise coming from the other side of it. It’s distracting. It’s not easy.”

"I’d describe it as an uneducated approach to playing tennis" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios(L) and Tsitsipas(R) during the Diriyah Tennis Cup Riyadh 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas made a few controversial remarks about Nick Kyrgios and his playing style in 2022 in Netflix's tennis documentary series 'Break Point'.

Tsitsipas shed some light on his feud with Kyrgios at Wimbledon in 2022 during the filming of the docu-series. The 25-year-old made some bold statements about the Aussie's attitude on the tennis court after an altercation during their third round clash.

Tsitsipas said:

“He’s brought NBA basketball attitude to tennis. I’d describe it as an uneducated approach to playing tennis. Tennis is a gentleman's sport, it's all about respect.”

Tsitsipas received flack on social media for his comments about Kyrgios and his remarks were termed 'racist'. The Greek immediately apologized for his comments and provided a clarification on his part.

“I harbor no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offense, as that was never my intention,” he said (via Tennis Tonic).

“I simply intended to express my perspective on certain aspects of his playing style, drawing comparisons to the passion and intensity often associated with basketball,” Tsitsipas explained.