"Should be captivating, about as good as it gets on grass courts if none of the Big 3 are involved" - Tennis fans excited to see Andy Murray take on Nick Kyrgios in the Stuttgart Open semifinal

Andy Murray scored his first win over a top-five player since 2016 by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(4), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart. The former World No. 1 has set up a semifinal showdown with Nick Kyrgios. The Australian was leading 7-6(3), 3-0 before Marton Fucsovics retired in their quarterfinal clash.
Twitter is now abuzz with excitement about Saturday's Murray and Kyrgios match-up, their first encounter in almost four years. The three-time Grand Slam champion leads 5-1 in the head-to-head, but the Australian won their last meeting at the 2018 Queen's Club in three sets.
"How exciting and uplifting to see @andy_murray record such a big win and set up a must watch match with @NickKyrgios on Saturday," one fan said.
Considering Murray's impressive resume on grass, it wasn't surprising to see him score a win over Tsitsipas. With Kyrgios also a very capable player on the surface, it's promises to be an engaging contest.
"Probably not a coincidence that Murray nabbed his first top five win in 5.5 years today. 1. He's on grass. 2. He's working with Lendl again. 3. He's continuing the progress (albeit slow/steady) that he has been making for a while. Murray v Kyrgios should be captivating," one user tweeted.
"Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios tomorrow for a spot in the Stuttgart Final. About as good as it gets on grass courts, if none of the Big 3 are involved," another fan said.
Andy Murray aiming to reach his second final of the year
Andy Murray was the runner-up at the Sydney Tennis Classic at the start of the year, losing to Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-3 in the final. He now has a shot at reaching his second final of the season, and then possibly winning his first title since October 2019.
Nick Kyrgios hasn't reached a final since winning the Washington Open in August 2019. However, he did win the doubles title at the Australian Open earlier this year. Should he make the title round in Stuttgart, it'll be his first final on grass.
Kyrgios' first big result on grass was a quarterfinal showing at the 2014 Wimbledon, defeating Rafael Nadal during that run. Despite being a capable player on the surface, the Australian has never managed to reach a final on grass and is now a match away from changing that stat.