"Should be captivating, about as good as it gets on grass courts if none of the Big 3 are involved" - Tennis fans excited to see Andy Murray take on Nick Kyrgios in the Stuttgart Open semifinal

Andy Murray scored his first win over a top-five player since 2016 by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(4), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart. The former World No. 1 has set up a semifinal showdown with Nick Kyrgios. The Australian was leading 7-6(3), 3-0 before Marton Fucsovics retired in their quarterfinal clash.

Twitter is now abuzz with excitement about Saturday's Murray and Kyrgios match-up, their first encounter in almost four years. The three-time Grand Slam champion leads 5-1 in the head-to-head, but the Australian won their last meeting at the 2018 Queen's Club in three sets.

"How exciting and uplifting to see @andy_murray record such a big win and set up a must watch match with @NickKyrgios on Saturday," one fan said.

Marcus Buckland @marcus_buckland How exciting and uplifting to see @andy_murray record such a big win and set up a must watch match with @NickKyrgios on Saturday

José Morgado @josemorgado Andy Murray vs. Nick Kyrgios in the Stuttgart semifinals. This grass season is starting well

Michael Hincks @MichaelHincks



It's going to be a...



Roller coaster Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios yes please

Considering Murray's impressive resume on grass, it wasn't surprising to see him score a win over Tsitsipas. With Kyrgios also a very capable player on the surface, it's promises to be an engaging contest.

"Probably not a coincidence that Murray nabbed his first top five win in 5.5 years today. 1. He's on grass. 2. He's working with Lendl again. 3. He's continuing the progress (albeit slow/steady) that he has been making for a while. Murray v Kyrgios should be captivating," one user tweeted.

Chris Oddo @TheFanChild Probably not a coincidence that Murray nabbed his first top five win in 5.5 years today.



1. He's on grass. 2. He's working with Lendl again. 3. He's continuing the progress (albeit slow/steady) that he has been making for a while.



Murray v Kyrgios should be captivating.

"Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios tomorrow for a spot in the Stuttgart Final. About as good as it gets on grass courts, if none of the Big 3 are involved," another fan said.

Josh Gross @josh3302 Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios tomorrow for a spot in the Stuttgart Final



About as good as it gets on grass courts, if none of the Big 3 are involved

Peter Norris @PeterNorris007 Murray vs Kyrgios that's a proper game. The shot Kyrgios took to win the set 6-4 against Basilashvili was something else. I'm surprised these tennis channels that do the highlight reels haven't pulled it up.

guy dixon @guydixon1 Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios are the two players that the top seeds will be looking to avoid in the first week of Wimbledon.

I𝖒𝖗𝖆𝖓 @I_XXVII__ After watching Andy Murray highlights he's definitely playing on top form again. He'll give Kyrgios a good game tomorrow, no doubt

Zenia D'cunha @ZENIADCUNHA Andy Murray beats Stefanos Tsitsipas and sets up a semifinal clash with Nick Kyrgios at Stuttgart!



Grass is grass, aye!

Andy Murray aiming to reach his second final of the year

Andy Murray at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic.

Andy Murray was the runner-up at the Sydney Tennis Classic at the start of the year, losing to Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-3 in the final. He now has a shot at reaching his second final of the season, and then possibly winning his first title since October 2019.

Nick Kyrgios hasn't reached a final since winning the Washington Open in August 2019. However, he did win the doubles title at the Australian Open earlier this year. Should he make the title round in Stuttgart, it'll be his first final on grass.

Kyrgios' first big result on grass was a quarterfinal showing at the 2014 Wimbledon, defeating Rafael Nadal during that run. Despite being a capable player on the surface, the Australian has never managed to reach a final on grass and is now a match away from changing that stat.

