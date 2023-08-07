"Should I send my lawyers? Eff off" - Martina Navratilova hits back after accusations of taking steroids to gain 'unfair advantage'

Martina Navratilova swiftly quashed the accusation that she was using steroids when she was a professional player to get a competitive advantage on the court.

The Czech-American legend was accused of taking controlled substances on social media amid the discourse about her opposition to including transgender athletes in women’s sports. Navratilova recently slammed the USTA for allowing a transwoman to compete at a senior's tennis event, citing the unfair advantage that transwomen have over biological women.

A Twitter user agreed with Navratilova's views but also accused her of using steroids to get a physical edge over her competitors back in the day. The allegations outraged the 66-year-old, who threatened legal action and ferociously stated that she had never touched such substances in her life.

"Should I send my lawyers your way? Never touched the stuff, now eff off," Navratilova tweeted.

This exchange came after Martina Navratilova slammed the USTA for allowing Alicia Rowley, a "self-identified" female, to compete and win the women's tennis competition in the 55 & over category at the USTA National Women's Grass Court Championships.

Navratilova argued that women's tennis is not for men who failed to compete against their own sex and questioned if this kind of qualification will be allowed at bigger tournaments like the US Open.

"Come on @USTA - women’s tennis is not for failed male athletes- whatever age. This is not right and it is not fair. Would this be allowed at the US Open this month? Just with self ID? I don’t think so. …" Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova praises World Aquatics for creating an "open category" for transgender athletes

Martina Navratilova has been at the forefront of opposing the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports, a hot-button issue in the sporting world. The 18-time Grand Slam singles title winner recently praised World Aquatics, swimming's governing body on the global stage, for creating an 'open category' for transgender swimmers.

Husain Al-Musallam, the president of World Aquatics, stated that the events with open category would take place in the near future, and reports suggest that we could see the change as soon as this year. Al-Musallam said that plans for the first trial of the open category are underway.

"This is a very complex topic. But I am delighted to tell you today that we are now making plans for the first trial of an open category, and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon. Our sport must be open to everybody," Al-Musallam said at the World Aquatics Congress.

Martina Navratilova took to Twitter to applaud the decision. Swimming, in particular, has been at the center of debate regarding transwomen in women's sports. This is mainly because of Lia Thomas' performances, as the American became the first transgender woman to win a national swimming title during the 2021-22 NCAA season.