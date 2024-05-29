"Should receive a sizeable fine for this ridiculous display" - Tennis fans rage at Sloane Stephens' shocking French Open 1R exit

Sloane Stephens' had a disastrous outing at the French Open as she bowed out of the women's singles event in the first round. The American was able to win just three games as Yulia Putintseva beat her 6-2, 6-1.

The American entered the tournament at the back of successive first-round exits at the Italian Open and the Internationaux de Strasbourg. Her losing streak continued as Putintseva totally outplayed her

This was Stephens' first opening-round defeat at the French Open since her debut at the tournament in 2011.

The Paris Major has statistically been the American's most successful Grand Slam in terms of win percentage. Stephens has won 35 out of 48 matches so far at Roland Garros, reaching the final in 2018, where she lost to Simona Halep. She also reached two quarterfinals in 2019 and 2022.

Several fans reacted to Sloane Stephens' disappointing performance against Yulia Putintseva, with one saying that she should be fined for it.

"Should receive a sizeable fine for this ridiculous display," wrote yet another.

Another fan criticized Sloane Stephens for her lack of effort.

"Why is she never called out for her lack of effort? A lot matches she’s played in her career where she’s turned it down to “mediocre” level," the fan wrote.

Another fan slammed Stephens' body language and said that it looked like she didn't enjoy playing tennis.

"I like Sloane but I gotta say her body language when she’s playing looks like she’s just keep appearances. It’s like she doesn’t enjoy it but has to do it because she likes the perks that come with it. She’s my girl but someone’s gotta say it. No enthusiasm whatsoever! So sad," the fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Another wrote, "That was really bad from Sloane, couldn’t find a rhythm for a second. Yulia was really, really great today tho."

"Guess Sloane won't be making any sarcastic remarks about Poots; Yulia outdueled Sloane in almost every long rally," a third fan wrote.

"She’s that player you never know what she’ll bring to the court untill the match is over. The most consistent inconsistent wta player," the fan wrote.

Sloane Stephens has won 17 out of 30 matches so far this season. Her only title so far came in Rouen, where she beat Magda Linette 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in the final. She previously beat Peyton Stearns, Karolina Pliskova, Yue Yuan and Caroline Garcia throughout the tournament.

Sloane Stephens' French Open 2024 campaign continues in the doubles format

Sloane Stephens and Ashlyn Krueger with their Charleston Open 2024 trophies.

Sloane Stephens and Ashlyn Krueger won the 2024 Charleston Open after defeating the Ukrainian pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok in the final.

Since then, they have participated in only one more tournament together but faced a disappointing end as they bowed out of Strasbourg in the quarterfinal.

The American pair is unseeded at the 2024 French Open and they will take on sixth-seed pair of Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the first round.