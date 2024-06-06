Paula Badosa has reacted after she hilariously failed in an attempt to perform a challenge posed by her good friend Ons Jabeur. While admitting the defeat, the Spaniard jokingly claimed that she should stick to tennis.

Ons Jabeur recently came up with an interesting challenge for her colleagues. She posted a video of her performing the serve challenge, where she was juggling the ball with her feet before serving, without touching the ball with her hands.

Here you can watch the clip-

Trending

The World No.9 further challenged Carlos Alcaraz, Paula Badosa, and Emma Raducanu to

"@carlitosalcarazz @paulabadosa @emmaraducanu , show me what you got (Smiles)"

Ons Jabeur challenges Carlos Alcaraz, Paula Badosa and Emma Raducanu

Paula Badosa accepted Jabeur's challenge and attempted to do the same. The Spaniard shared two videos of her attempting the trick shot. In the first attempt, Badosa was partially successful as she served successfully. On her second attempt, she failed miserably as she could not control the ball with her feet.

Badosa accepted her defeat and had a hilarious reaction to the challenge posed by Jabeur. She jokingly claimed that she should stick to tennis.

"I think I should stick to tennis(Smiles) @onsjabeur," the 26-year-old captioned her story.

Paula Badosa reacts as she tries the trick shot challenge given by Ons Jabeur

Carlos Alcaraz also tried the trick shot challenge presented by Jabeur. The 21-year-old was good with his feet as he flexed his skills by juggling the ball before accurately serving. the serve.

He posted the challenge video, which was captioned:

"What about this one, Ons? @onsjabeur"

"We deserve to be here" - Ons Jabeur on women's matches not getting prime time slots

Jabeur in actions at the 2024 French Open

Ons Jabeur has slammed the French Open organizers for poor scheduling and women's matches not getting the prime time slots in her post-match press conference.

The World No.9 lost to Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. After losing the first set 4-6, the American made a stunning comeback to defeat the Tunisian 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Jabeur was asked to give her thoughts on the tournament's scheduling, and she replied by pointing out that women's matches were not played on prime time slots.

“I have a lot to say on that topic. As you said, 10 night matches without any women playing. I don't expect any women to play in the evening, but frankly, playing a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. is really such a chore. We deserve to be here," the 29-year-old said.

Following the French Open, Jabeur is next scheduled to compete at the Nottingham Open, where she is the top seed.