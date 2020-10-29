Frenchman Gael Monfils suggests unique way of honoring Rafael Nadal for his achievements at Roland Garros

French tennis player Gael Monfils has suggested that either the French Open Grand Slam or the clay surface should be renamed in honor of Rafael Nadal due to his incredible achievements at Roland Garros.

Monfils' comments came during a press conference on live streaming platform Twitch. During the session, he also announced his decision to not play at next week's Paris Masters and end his 2020 season.

The Frenchman spoke about the incredible achievements of Rafael Nadal during his interaction. Earlier this month, Nadal won a record-extending 13th Roland Garros trophy, and in the process tied Roger Federer's record of 20 men's Grand Slam singles titles.

"Rafael Nadal has been blessed. The media always say 'this year has been good for Rafa.' For 12 years, he has been doing the same thing and now it is the 13th time that he has won. He is incredible," Monfils said.

"I think that we will have to change the name of Roland-Garros or even the name of the surface. Shouldn't we say 'Nadal land' one day because what he does is exceptional," Monfils added.

The history books are going to need some more chapters 📚



Relive how @RafaelNadal secured a historic 20th Slam title 👇#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 11, 2020

Rafael Nadal's astonishing record on clay and the French Open

Rafael Nadal is congratulated by Gael Monfils after winning their fourth round match at the 2017 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has an incredible record at the French Open. He has won the tournament 13 times out of 16 appearances, emerging victorious in 100 of his 102 matches.

Nadal has lost only two matches at Roland Garros, while the Spaniard pulled out of another encounter on a separate occasion.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old has won 60 titles on clay on the ATP Tour, making him the most dominant player in men's tennis on the surface and earning him the 'King of Clay' nickname.

Monfils has played Rafael Nadal 16 times on tour, with the Frenchman recording only two wins - both on outdoor hardcourts. Nadal has won all six of their meetings on clay.

Rafael Nadal is scheduled to compete at next week's Paris Masters, where he will be aiming to win the title for the first time in his career. He is also likely to play the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London next month.