"Shouldn’t be umpiring if he’s missing those calls" - Tennis fans react to disputed line call which caused Karolina Pliskova's outburst at Eastbourne

Tennis fans were left fuming at the controversial line call that triggered Karolina Pliskova's outburst at the Eastbourne International.

Pliskova started her campaign at the WTA 500 event with a 6-7(3), 6-3, 3-0 win over Elise Mertens who retired mid-match due to injury. The Czech then took on ninth seed Daria Kasatkina in the subsequent round. The pair engaged in a closely contested three-setter with Kastakina eventually emerging victorious 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The match saw a moment of controversy when a forehand struck by Kasatkina was adjudged to be on the line by the umpire, much to Pliskova's consternation. The former World No. 1, who felt the ball had landed long, raised her hand in protest while returning the ball, before the Russian struck a forehand winner to clinch the game.

The controversial call came at a crucial point in the match as it allowed Daria Kasatkina to break Karolina Pliskova's serve and take a 4-3 lead in the deciding set. The 31-year-old was visibly furious as she struck the umpire's chair with her racket on her way back to her seat and then angrily threw the racket on the ground.

Several fans took aim at the umpire for what they perceived as an egregious error in his call.

"He shouldn't be umpiring if he's missing those calls," a fan commented.

James @Stellify_J @QueenGarciaa26 He shouldn’t be umpiring if he’s missing those calls. @QueenGarciaa26 He shouldn’t be umpiring if he’s missing those calls.

"Looked half a foot out. Eastbourne area is well known for retirement homes so I am guessing they are using elderly people to call lines now," another fan chimed in.

Paul Bullock @paulmbullock @QueenGarciaa26 Looked half a foot out. Eastbourne area is well known for retirement homes so I am guessing they are using elderly people to call lines now. @QueenGarciaa26 Looked half a foot out. Eastbourne area is well known for retirement homes so I am guessing they are using elderly people to call lines now.

Other fans expressed their confusion with the how the ball had been adjudged to be on the line.

"That wasn't even close to being in" a user posted.

"How that's missed by both the line and chair umpires is beyond me," another fan commented.

TJ @TJusf2021 @josemorgado How that’s missed by both the line and chair umpires is beyond me @josemorgado How that’s missed by both the line and chair umpires is beyond me

British tennis player Liam Broady also expressed his astonishment at the call.

"Did everybody go out last night!? What the f*** happened today," he tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Alessandro 🎾 @alevilla1978 @QueenGarciaa26 That umpire is the worst, he is just in love with his voice... @QueenGarciaa26 That umpire is the worst, he is just in love with his voice...

Karolina Pliskova previously smashed the umpire's chair in anger at Italian Open 2018

Karolina Pliskova at Australian Open 2023

Karolina Pliskova took on Maria Sakkari in the second round of the 2018 Italian Open. The then World No. 5 claimed the first set 6-3 before Sakkari bounced back to level the scores in the second.

Serving at 5-5, 40-40, in the the deciding set, Pliskova's overhead smash was called wide by the linesperson despite appearing to have grazed the line. Much to the Czech's objections, the original call stood after neither the chair umpire nor the linesperson was able to locate the ball mark.

She was broken in the same game, allowing Sakkari to claim a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory after successfully serving out the match.

Following the customary handshake at the net, Pliskova struck the umpire's chair repeatedly with her racket, leaving a large hole in the side of the chair.

Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 @tennis_gifs I have never seen Pliskova like this. I have never seen Pliskova like this. https://t.co/nAI5OcMjdH

Karolina Pliskova received a four-figure fine for her conduct, an amount she pledged to donate to charity as well.

Poll : 0 votes