Shrivalli Bhamidipaty continues dream run, advances to W35 Indore final

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty made her way through to the final of the W35 final. On Saturday, March 16, she defeated seventh seed Polina Iatcentko. The 22-year-old star won the match 6-3, 6-4. Earlier, Iatcentko knocked out third seed Anika Raina in the quarterfinals but failed to get her act right against her Indian opponent.

Bhamidipaty will now be up against second seed Dalila Jakupovic from Slovenia in the final. Jakupovic will be high on confidence after beating fourth seed Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkew 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Bhamidipaty and Jakupovic have never faced each other and it remains to be seen how the Indian player ups her game in the crunch game.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty racing along in W35 Indore

Bhamidipaty made a dream run to the tournament after she knocked out top seed Irina Maria Bara in straight sets. She beat her Romanian opponent 6-3, 6-0. As the match went by, Shrivalli became more and more dominant and did not give much breathing space to Bara.

In the second round, Shrivalli defeated Slovakia’s Viktoria Morvayova in a thrilling three-setter. She won the match 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. The Indian went from strength to strength and eased past Lithuania’s Justina Milkulskyte, winning the match 6-0, 6-0.

The fact that Shrivalli did not concede a single game to her opponent showed how dominant she was. She carried her form in the semis after beating Iatcentko, who was fresh from knocking out India’s top-ranked women’s player, Raina.

Given the form she is in, it should not be a surprise if she beats Jakupovic in the final.

Among other Indians, Vaidehi Chaudhuri, Pehal Kharadkar, Akanksha Dileep Nitture, Zeel Desai, Rutuja Bhosale, Riya Bhatia, and Vaishnavi Adkar failed to go beyond the first round.

Sahaja Yamalpalli got knocked out in the second round while Raina could not win her quarterfinal match.