Danielle Collins and Maria Sakkari were involved in a moment of drama during their second-round clash at the Canadian Open.

Sakkari, seeded eighth, received a walkover to the Round of 32 in Montreal while Collins had to qualify for the main draw and beat World No. 26 Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round.

The American won the opening set 6-4 and led 2-1 in the second when her Greek counterpart was serving. Sakkari's first serve was a fault which was returned by Collins. The World No. 8 then hit the ball outside the court as it bounced before ending up in the crowd.

Sakkari, who instantly raised her hand so as to apologise, did not receive any warning and was about to hit her second serve before Collins asked the chair umpire if she saw the Greek hitting the ball into the crowd.

"Did you just see that? Did you see what happened?" the American said.

Sakkari then told Collins that her ball didn't hit anyone.

"It didn't even hit anyone. It was on the ground," the Greek claimed.

Collins, in turn, told the Greek to shut her mouth.

"Shut your mouth. Shut your mouth," Danielle Collins said.

Sakkari continued to argue with her opponent, reiterating that her shot did not hit anyone.

"What is your problem? I didn't hit anyone. I framed the ball," the Greek said.

Collins then told her that she almost hit someone with her shot.

"You hit the ball into the stands Maria, you almost hit someone," the American stated.

The two argued in circles before the chair umpire intervened and play resumed.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



I agree with Collins here--the officials need to be way stricter on players recklessly smacking the ball and throwing racquets into the stands.



Should be no looking the other way when that happens. Tense moment at WTA 1000 Montreal tonight between Sakkari and Collins.I agree with Collins here--the officials need to be way stricter on players recklessly smacking the ball and throwing racquets into the stands.Should be no looking the other way when that happens. pic.twitter.com/fpsA6MSnm2

Danielle Collins ended up having the last laugh as she dominated the second set too to win 6-2 and book her place in the third round of the Canadian Open.

Danielle Collins will face Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the Canadian Open

Danielle Collins in action at the Canadian Open

After ousting Maria Sakkari, Danielle Collins will next face Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the Canadian Open.

Fernandez, who received a wildcard for the main draw of the WTA 1000 event, beat Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in the first round before triumphing 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 over last year's runner-up and 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia to book her place in the Round of 16 in Montreal.

Collins and Fernandez will lock horns on the WTA Tour for the very first time, and the winner of the match will face either top seed Iga Swiatek or 14th seed Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.