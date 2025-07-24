"Shut up" - Taylor Fritz responds after Ben Shelton takes playful dig at his hilarious math fail

In the middle of the DC Open, American tennis stars Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton gave fans a hilarious moment that reminded everyone that sometimes, math just isn’t part of the game plan. After winning his Round of 32 match against Aleksandar Vukic at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Fritz posted on Instagram glimpses from the game. He captioned it:&quot;Capital gainzzz @mubadalacitidcopen.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, it was the comments section that drew eyeballs. Fellow American tennis star Ben Shelton jumped in with a simple, cheeky question:“What’s 50x20?”Rather than pulling out a calculator or flexing mental math, Fritz fired back with swagger and sarcasm:“shutup I only deal in 100’s.”Fritz's comment section (@taylor_fritz/IG)For those unversed, Shelton's comment didn't come out of nowhere. A TikTok video is doing the rounds on the internet in which the host asks Fritz how much 50 $20 bills amount to. Fritz was confused, and he acknowledged that he was drinking that night. Finally, the answer he came up with was hilarious.&quot;Let me think for a second. Uh, every five is a hundred, so... every five is a hundred, so that’s... I’ve been drinking too much tonight. Every five is a hundred, so... there’s ten fives—I mean... it’s $10,000.&quot;The host then asked how he came up with $10,000 answer. Fritz answered:&quot;In the math, I said every five $20 bills is a hundred, so... How many did you ask? You said 50 of them? So there’s ten of them, so... ten of a hundred is a thousand. And I’m an idiot. Alright. Like I said, I’ve been drinking...&quot;Taylor Fritz kicks off hardcourt season positivelyTaylor Fritz, who is the top-seeded American in the Citi DC Open, kicked off his Washington campaign by defeating Aleksandar Vukic 6‑3, 6‑2. He landed 11 aces and saved the lone break point he faced. Fritz won 88% of first-serve points (29/33). Fritz now prepares to face Matteo Arnaldi. The Italian who defeated No. 16 seed Lorenzo Sonego 7‑5, 7‑5.Fritz is enjoying sound momentum coming into this tournament. He won grasscourt titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, followed by a Wimbledon semifinal appearance, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.The ongoing ATP 500 event offers 500 ranking points and over $420,000 for the champion. For Fritz to win it, he must potentially defeat some big names, including Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, and Alex de Minaur.