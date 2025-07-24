  • home icon
  • "Shut up" - Taylor Fritz responds after Ben Shelton takes playful dig at his hilarious math fail

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 24, 2025 04:02 GMT
Taylor Fritz responds after Ben Shelton takes playful dig at his hilarious math fail. Credit: GETTY
In the middle of the DC Open, American tennis stars Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton gave fans a hilarious moment that reminded everyone that sometimes, math just isn’t part of the game plan. After winning his Round of 32 match against Aleksandar Vukic at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Fritz posted on Instagram glimpses from the game.

He captioned it:

"Capital gainzzz @mubadalacitidcopen."
However, it was the comments section that drew eyeballs. Fellow American tennis star Ben Shelton jumped in with a simple, cheeky question:

“What’s 50x20?”

Rather than pulling out a calculator or flexing mental math, Fritz fired back with swagger and sarcasm:

“shutup I only deal in 100’s.”
Fritz's comment section (@taylor_fritz/IG)

For those unversed, Shelton's comment didn't come out of nowhere. A TikTok video is doing the rounds on the internet in which the host asks Fritz how much 50 $20 bills amount to. Fritz was confused, and he acknowledged that he was drinking that night. Finally, the answer he came up with was hilarious.

"Let me think for a second. Uh, every five is a hundred, so... every five is a hundred, so that’s... I’ve been drinking too much tonight. Every five is a hundred, so... there’s ten fives—I mean... it’s $10,000."

The host then asked how he came up with $10,000 answer. Fritz answered:

"In the math, I said every five $20 bills is a hundred, so... How many did you ask? You said 50 of them? So there’s ten of them, so... ten of a hundred is a thousand. And I’m an idiot. Alright. Like I said, I’ve been drinking..."
Taylor Fritz kicks off hardcourt season positively

Taylor Fritz, who is the top-seeded American in the Citi DC Open, kicked off his Washington campaign by defeating Aleksandar Vukic 6‑3, 6‑2. He landed 11 aces and saved the lone break point he faced. Fritz won 88% of first-serve points (29/33). Fritz now prepares to face Matteo Arnaldi. The Italian who defeated No. 16 seed Lorenzo Sonego 7‑5, 7‑5.

Fritz is enjoying sound momentum coming into this tournament. He won grasscourt titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, followed by a Wimbledon semifinal appearance, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

The ongoing ATP 500 event offers 500 ranking points and over $420,000 for the champion. For Fritz to win it, he must potentially defeat some big names, including Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, and Alex de Minaur.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
