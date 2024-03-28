Jessica Pegula recently claimed that the 2024 Miami Open was memorable for her and that she had the most fun this year in Miami.

Pegula was knocked out of the Miami Open in the quarterfinal where she faced off against Ekaterina Alexandrova on Wednesday, March 27. Pegula began the tie strongly but succumbed to the Russian in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

On Thursday, Pegula penned a heartfelt message to her fans on Instagram after her Miami Open exit. She stated that the Miami Open had been her most enjoyable experience this year and that she's now enjoying the process.

“Gosh @miamiopen that was the most fun I've had all year. I really wanted that one...but thanks to the amazing crowd tonight."

"It's been an *interesting* year for me but honestly I can walk away this week saying I feel like I'm getting back to enjoying the process.”

The 30-year-old also mentioned that the past few years have been draining for her and that she persevered through difficult times. Nevertheless, she intends to embrace the love and support of her fans.

“The last few years personally and on court have been draining, I've been on autopilot and grinding through some unhappy times. One thing I do want to change is embracing the love and support of fans,” Pegula said.

The World No. 5 further added that it's a dream come true for her to be signing autographs for kids. According to her, it is one of the coolest things on earth.

“What I do is really cool, exhausting, definitely....but to be doing what I've dreamt about doing since I was 7 years old and signing autographs to kids who were just like me is really the COOLEST thing on earth. So thank you for all the support, always” she concluded.

How has Jessica Pegula fared at the Miami Open in the past?

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula has had an impressive record at the Miami Open since first participating in the tournament in 2019. She has competed in each subsequent edition since, with her best performances coming in 2022 and 2023 when she reached the semifinals consecutively.

Despite her semifinal exit at the 2023 edition, Pegula wasn't deterred as she went on to clinch the title in the doubles category with her partner Coco Gauff. They defeated Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend in the final in straight sets.