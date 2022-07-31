Silicon Valley Classic 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 50th edition of the Silicon Valley Classic starts on Monday with a number of well-known players competing. Last year, Danielle Collins won the women's singles title by defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-7(10), 6-1 in the final.
This year, we will have five top-10 players competing at the Silicon Valley Classic for the first time since 2009. In fact, all eight seeds are in the top 15 of the WTA rankings.
Maria Sakkari is the top seed and one of the favorites to win the tournament. The Greek has won 16 out of 22 matches on hardcourts this season, having reached two finals. She made the final of the competition in 2018 and will be eager to go one better this time.
Paula Badosa is another contender for the WTA 500 tournament. The Spaniard has had some success on hardcourts and will fancy her chances of going far in the competition.
Ons Jabeur is arguably the biggest favorite to win the Silicon Valley Classic. The Tunisian has produced excellent tennis of late and will be keen to win a few tournaments during the US Open Series after losing the Wimbledon final.
Local girl Coco Gauff will have the crowd on her side while last year's runner-up Daria Kasatkina cannot be written off. The likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova will look to turn the tide after underwhelming results this season.
Bianca Andreescu, Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka are more than capable of surprising higher-ranked opponents and making deep runs in the tournament.
With a number of top players competing, we have a fine week of tennis ahead of us in San Jose, California.
Silicon Valley Classic schedule
First round - August 1 & 2
Second round - August 3 & 4
Quarterfinals - August 5
Semifinals - August 6
Final - August 7
Silicon Valley Classic WTA stream and TV schedule
Here are the channels broadcasting the WTA 500 tournament this year:
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France
Canal+ - Poland
DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan
Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA
TSN - Canada
DigiSport - Hungary, Romania
iQIYI - China
NowTV - Hong Kong
Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus
O2 TV - Czech Republic
Starhub - Singapore
Supertennis - Italy
Setanta Sports - Kazakhstan
SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa