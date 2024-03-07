Simona Halep confirms location of her comeback on WTA Tour after end of doping ban

Simona Halep's return to tennis has been confirmed, with the Romanian slated to compete in the Miami Open, which will begin on March 20. This announcement follows the reduction of her doping ban.

Halep faced a four-year ban initially due to two separate anti-doping rule violations. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne recently ruled to reduce her suspension to nine months, a duration she has already completed.

Soon, rumors started circulating that the former World No. 1 might make a comeback on the WTA Tour soon, with talk of Miami Open director James Blake extending an invitation.

On March 8, Simona Halep confirmed via her Instagram that she will indeed be competing in the WTA 1000 tournament later this month. She's been granted a wild card entry.

"I’m thrilled to let you all know that I will be making my return to the WTA Tour in two weeks at the @miamiopen! Thank you to the tournament for giving me this opportunity and I cannot wait to be back on court and competing. See you all soon!" Halep wrote.