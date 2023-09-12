Simona Halep handed incredible 4-year ban from tennis for doping 

In what came as a shock to the entire tennis community, the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) has handed two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep a four-year ban from tennis for breaches of the sport's anti-doping programme.

Halep tested positive for Roxadustat at the US Open last year and has since been on a provisional suspension. The Romanian's hearing was delayed time and again until it happened earlier this year, following which the decision was postponed from next month.

In the meantime, the former World No. 1 had taken to social media to allege lack of proper handling of the case from the ITIA, urging the authorities to act quickly and announce the verdict soon. On Tuesday (September 12), the ITIA finally published their findings, revealing that an individual tribunal set up to investigate Simona Halep has decided in favor of banning her from participation in tennis for 4 years.

"The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) can confirm that an independent tribunal has suspended Romanian tennis player Simona Halep for a period of four years following breaches of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP)," the statement read.

According to the statement released by the Integrity Agency, Halep had committed "intentional anti-doping violations," which was confirmed by analysis of 51 blood samples provided by her as part of the ABP (Athlete Biological Passport).

"The independent tribunal, established by Sport Resolutions, met on 28 and 29 June 2023 in London, and heard from expert scientific witnesses on behalf of Halep and the ITIA, with the player also giving evidence directly to the panel as part of proceedings,"

"On 11 September 2023, the tribunal confirmed that it had found the player had committed intentional Anti-Doping Rule Violations under Article 2 of the TADP," it went on.

"The ITIA has followed the proper processes as we would with any other individual" - CEO Karen Moorhouse on Simona Halep's ban

Addressing the ban levied on Simona Halep, ITIA's CEO Karen Moorhouse made it clear that the proper processes were followed throughout the case and that the final decision was arrived at in accordance with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) guidelines.

Admitting that Halep's case was of significant public interest, Moorhouse assured fans that the full decision will be published in due course and that the ITIA will remain as transparent as possible.

“The volume of evidence for the tribunal to consider in both the roxadustat and ABP proceedings was substantial. The ITIA has followed the proper processes as we would with any other individual - in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code - fulfilling our purpose and responsibility to uphold the principle of fair competition, on behalf of the sport," Moorhouse said.

"The panel recognised that appropriate procedure had been followed within the written decision. We do understand the significant public interest in these cases and remain committed to being as transparent as possible and the full decision will be published in due course," he added.