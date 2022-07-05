Simona Halep joins Venus and Serena Williams for most Wimbledon quarterfinals by active player

Simona Halep has joined illustrious company after beating Paula Badosa to romp into the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The 2019 champion dropped only three games against the Spaniard as she reached the last eight at SW19 without dropping a set. She has reached her fifth Wimbledon quarterfinal, more than any other active player except five-time winner Venus Williams (13) and her sister Serena Williams (14).

Interestingly, Halep beat seven-time champion Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title three years ago. She's now three wins away from winning her third Major title and her second at SW19.

Halep first reached the last eight at Wimbledon in 2014, when she lost to Eugenie Bouchard in the semis. Two years later, the Romanian returned to the SW19 quarterfinals but lost to eventual finalist Angelique Kerber. In 2017, the 30-year-old lost to Johanna Konta at the same stage of the competition before going all the way two years later.

Back in the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time in three years, Halep said in her press conference that it meant a lot to her, especially after injuries and diminished self-confidence.

“It means a lot to me to be back in the quarterfinals of this tournament after struggling with injuries, including a lack of self-confidence," said the Romanian. "But, as I said, I am working every day to achieve it. I feel like if I do that, I'll get better, in fact right now I'm very happy with the way I'm playing.

"It's always a pleasure to compete on Centre Court at Wimbledon" - Simona Halep

Simona Halep exults after reaching the Wimbledon last eight for the fifth time.

Simona Halep was ecstatic after playing a near-perfect match, needing only an hour to see off fourth-seeded Badosa. Expressing her pleasure to grace Centre Court again, the Romanian said that she was happy to beat a tough opponent.

“It was a great match," said Halep at her post-match press conference. "I'm very happy with the way I played, it's always a pleasure to compete on Centre Court at Wimbledon again. Playing against Paula is never easy, but today I was very focused and I did very well”.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Our 2019 champion defeats Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Special SimonaOur 2019 champion defeats Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals Special Simona 💪Our 2019 champion defeats Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/yux7UnL9Ro

Halep said that she has regained her lost confidence and is close to playing her best tennis again.

"I have a lot of confidence, it is a pleasure to be on this court," said the 2019 winner. "This helps me a lot to be able to develop my best tennis; everything comes together. I feel strong physically, I feel really good mentally, everything is there. I have power on the court, I feel good to play tennis, and that leads me to believe more, to bring out my best version”.

She'll take on first-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist Amanda Anisimova on Wednesday for a place in the last four.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far