Simona Halep is like Rafael Nadal, she has to work harder in training, in the gym, in matches; she can beat a lot of these players ranked ahead of her: Chris Evert

In a recent interview, Chris Evert compared Simona Halep to Rafael Nadal, stating that just like the Spaniard, Halep also spends her time working hard in the gym and is "known for her three-set matches and comebacks" on the WTA tour.

Chris Evert also pointed out that since Simona Halep is not that "strong or tall," she relies more on her "legs and foot movement."

“Simona Halep is another player like Nadal who has to work harder in training, in the gym, in matches – she is known for three-set matches and comebacks, she is not tall or strong so she has to rely more on her legs and movement,” said Evert.

World No. 26 Halep defeated Sorana Cirstea in straight sets in the fourth round of Indian Wells 2022 on Wednesday, advancing through to the quarterfinals of the Masters tournament. Similarly, Rafael Nadal also enjoyed an easy victory over Dan Evans at the tournament on Tuesday, extending his current winning streak to 17.

Romanian Tennis @WTARomania



In the interview, Evert admitted that she is a "big fan" of Halep, who she believes "can beat a lot of players" who are currently ranked higher than her on the WTA tour.

She further claimed that Halep is stronger than most players who are playing at Indian Wells and feels that the two-time Grand Slam winner could soon get back into the list of top-five WTA players.

Simona Halep with Chris Evert and Serena Williams

“I think it just depends on her, I’m a big fan of Simona, I like her game, I think she can beat a lot of these players who are ranked ahead of her," mentioned the 18-time Grand Slam winner.

“I can’t believe she’s the 24th favorite (seed at Indian Wells), it’s ridiculous but I know it’s because she was injured, she didn’t play, but she has what it takes to get back in the top five – she is stronger than almost all these players and moves as well as the best on the circuit," added Evert.

Rafael Nadal will lock horns against Reilly Opelka in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters 2022

Reilly Opelka with Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open 2021

Nadal will square off against the United States' Reilly Opelka in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday. If the Spaniard emerges out as the winner of the match, he will break Roger Federer and Pete Sampras' record of a 17-match winning streak at the start of a particular season, which they enjoyed in the 2017 and 1998 seasons respectively.

Nadal currently leads the head-to-head against Opelka 1-0. In their previous encounter, the 21-time Grand Slam winner defeated the American in straight sets at the 2021 Italian Open.

Rafael Nadal is eyeing his fourth title at the Indian Wells Masters, a tournament he last won in 2013.

